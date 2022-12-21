Signing Day silliness: Twitter Emoji attacks, $5 million accusations and an SEC quarterback’s Mercedes

Rhule’s tweet would seem to implicate Oregon and Miami (The “U”) of bags of cash and ghosting players in some form or fashion. Of course, things aren’t always as they seem in recruiting, as Lanning’s Ducks found out when 5-star quarterback Dante Moore flipped to UCLA on Monday.

Oregon lost former offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham to the head coaching job at Arizona State earlier this offseason, and Bo Nix’s decision to return for another season in Eugene might have been the final straw for Moore. Dillingham, it’s worth noting, didn’t waste any time getting himself a quarterback with Notre Dame’s Drew Pyne hopping out of the portal and on a flight to Tempe. North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, meanwhile, opted to stay with the Tar Heels despite reports he was offered $5 million to transfer to other schools.

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi, still salty over losing receiver Jordan Addison to USC in the portal last year, made the allegation on Pittsburgh radio on Tuesday. North Carolina coach Mack Brown backed him up, telling reporters that Maye “turned down a whole lot of money” to stay with the Tar Heels, per 247Sports. “I can’t say (who they are), and don’t ask Drake,” Brown said of the alleged offenders. “You know who they are. Just look at all the ones who are getting all the top recruits.” Georgia and Alabama have the top two recruiting classes, but neither has been directly tied to quarterback transfers this season. Alabama coach Nick Saban is said to be high on freshman Ty Simpson, but the Tide might soon have coordinator changes and that could affect its recruiting strategies. The Bulldogs, who pursued Caleb Williams in the portal last year before he signed with USC, have a strong quarterback room returning led by Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff.