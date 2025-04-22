ATHENS — Great secondary play has routinely been a calling card for the Georgia program under Kirby Smart.

And that looks to be the case once again in 2025, as the Bulldogs have the pieces to be an elite secondary.

Safety KJ Bolden and cornerback Daylen Everette were each named as top 10 returning defensive backs for the 2025 season by ESPN’s stable of writers.

Bolden came in at No. 9 in ESPN’s rankings, as the sophomore looks to build off a stellar freshman season.

“He will be one of the leaders of the Georgia defensive backfield in 2025, especially with safeties Malaki Starks and Dan Jackson headed to the NFL,” ESPN’s Chris Low wrote. “Bolden played some of his best football in the postseason a year ago, and according to Pro Football Focus, gave up only 8 yards in 134 coverage snaps."

With Starks and Jackson gone, Bolden knows he’ll have to take on a more vocal role in the Georgia secondary.

That is something the Buford, Ga., native welcomes.

“I pray for moments like this, to just be a leader in one of the rooms at Georgia,” Bolden said this spring. “So just being able to take over that leader role, just pushing the guys every day, because I know what the standard is here. And I know what the standard is gotta be, so let’s go out of the way. So just, I don’t know, it feels great though, for sure.”

Georgia does still have some question as to who will play alongside Bolden in the secondary. Jacorey Thomas and Joenel Aguero were working as the starters on G-Day, though Georgia brought in three transfers this past offseason.

As for Everette, he finished just behind Bolden at No. 10 in ESPN’s rankings. Everette was at his best last season in wins over Texas, coming down with three interceptions in the two wins. For his play in the SEC Championship game, Everette was named MVP.

“He has been active around the ball, recording eight pass breakups over the past two seasons,” ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg wrote. “The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Everette was limited during spring practice as he recovered from a sports hernia but is expected to be at full strength for the season."

The 2025 season will be Everette’s third as a starter, making him one of the most experienced members of the team.

Similar to Bolden, there is some question as to who will play opposite of Everette this fall. Daniel Harris, Ellis Robinson and Demello Jones are all competing for the other starting spot at cornerback.

Harris came down with an interception in the spring game, while Robinson and Jones were both former top recruits.

“All three of those corners have gotten better,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “I think Donte (Williams)’s done a great job with them, having a lot of confidence in those guys.”

Georgia should have one of the more talented teams in the country in 2025, in large part thanks to Bolden and Everette. And if they build off what they’ve already done in their careers, they have a chance to gain even wider recognition as some of the best defensive backs, and players, in the country.