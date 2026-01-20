The 2025 college football season came to an end on Monday night, with Indiana capping an unbeaten season with a 27-21 win over Miami.

Many in the national media quickly turned the page to the 2026 season. A number of Way-Too-Early Top 25s were released, with Georgia being viewed as a top-5 team in just about all of them.

ESPN ranked Georgia No. 4. On3 had the Bulldogs at No. 2. The Athletic slid Georgia in at No. 3.

But while Georgia’s ranking has been debated, what most of the national outlets agreed on was Georgia’s biggest concern entering next season.

The Bulldogs are going to have to find some new answers at the wide receiver position, especially with Zachariah Branch moving on.

“Georgia is going to need young receivers such as Talyn Taylor and CJ Wiley to produce with Branch, Noah Thomas, Colbie Young and Dillon Bell leaving,” ESPN’s Mark Schlabach wrote.

Schlabach was not alone in highlighting the wide receiver room, as Stewart Mandel of The Athletic did so as well.

“Georgia’s offense brings back (Gunner) Stockton, running backs (Nate) Frazier and Chauncey Bowens and four offensive line starters, but it loses six of its top seven receptions leaders,” Mandel wrote. “Some current freshmen will need to step up.”

Georgia knew this day would come, as the Bulldogs have to replace six of their top seven pass catchers. Tight end Oscar Delp and running back Cash Jones are also moving on after lengthy careers at Georgia.

The Bulldogs signed five wide receivers in the 2025 recruiting cycle. That quintet didn’t make much of an on-field impact this season, as Talyn Taylor, CJ Wiley, Landon Roldan, Tyler Williams and Thomas Blackshear combined to catch 9 passes for 84 yards and no touchdowns.

Internally, the Bulldogs are very high on what their collection of wide receivers can do.

“They want to earn it,” wide receivers coach James Coley said of his young wide receivers.

Taylor will have the most attention on him, given he was a five-star prospect in the 2025 signing class. His freshman season was largely derailed because of a collarbone injury he suffered prior to Georgia’s game against Kentucky.

Taylor worked hard to participate in Georgia’s postseason run, returning to the field against Alabama in the SEC championship game.

Entering 2026, the Bulldogs will want even more from the redshirt freshman.

“I just got to stay patient,” Taylor said prior to the Sugar Bowl. “You know, everything can’t happen right now. You know, just got to stay patient. Everything will happen when it’s supposed to happen.”

While Georgia is counting on internal improvements, the wide receiver room did get some added reinforcements. Georgia signed three wide receivers in the 2026 recruiting cycle in Craig Dandridge, Ryan Mosley and Dallas Dickerson. Dandridge is a top-100 overall prospect in the 2026 recruiting class.

The Bulldogs once again dipped into the transfer portal to bolster the wide receiver room, landing Isiah Canion from Georgia Tech. He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining and give Georgia a physical wide receiver on the outside.

London Humphreys is the only returning wide receiver who caught more than 10 passes last season for the Bulldogs. Georgia will lean heavily on its ground game and tight ends once again to power the offense in 2026.

But the Bulldogs will need balance next season if their season is to have a better ending than it did in 2025. To achieve that, the Bulldogs will have to address the worries that have already emerged with the wide receiver position.