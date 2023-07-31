Bowers has also ended each season in the same manner. The Bulldogs have won back-to-back national championships, with Bowers’ final catch of each season being a touchdown.

“Brock is unique,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “He’s easily, easily the quietest, hardest worker I’ve ever been around.”

Bowers will be dealing with some newness as he enters his junior season. The Bulldogs will have a new offensive coordinator, as Mike Bobo takes over for Todd Monken. The latter was a finalist for the Broyles Award last season and is now the offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens.

Georgia will also have a new quarterback tossing Bowers the ball, with Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton competing to win the starting job. Beck is the perceived favorite, with fall practice getting underway on Thursday.

“Coming off two national championships, we are trying to stay hungry and be the best we can be every single day,” Bowers said at SEC media days. “Actually I think we’ve been doing a pretty good job that have and we just have to keep it going throughout fall camp and the end of the season.”