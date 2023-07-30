Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star LB Kristopher C. Jones. He ranks as the nation’s No. 9 LB and the No. 133 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the nation’s No. 10 LB and the No. 128 overall recruit.

Kristopher C. Jones didn’t want August to arrive and for him not to be a part of the Georgia Bulldog class.

That’s a good fundamental way to look at the 6-foot-3 and 230-pound linebacker prospect out of Virginia. Jones is a hard-working prospect that’s constantly training and trying to sharpen the edge on his game.

He’s from Virginia, carries a 3.5 grade-point average and is the son of a minister. His Christian faith is a big part of his everyday life.