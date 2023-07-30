clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star LB Kristopher C. Jones. He ranks as the nation’s No. 9 LB and the No. 133 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the nation’s No. 10 LB and the No. 128 overall recruit.

Kristopher C. Jones didn’t want August to arrive and for him not to be a part of the Georgia Bulldog class.

That’s a good fundamental way to look at the 6-foot-3 and 230-pound linebacker prospect out of Virginia. Jones is a hard-working prospect that’s constantly training and trying to sharpen the edge on his game.

He’s from Virginia, carries a 3.5 grade-point average and is the son of a minister. His Christian faith is a big part of his everyday life.

While others wanted to populate their social media platforms and summer travel schedules with top schools and official visits, he simplified.

The Under Armour All-American LB prospect out of Virginia only took official visits to Florida, Georgia and Michigan State. That was it. That was all he needed.

The decision came down today and he decided he wanted to play for Glenn Schumann and the Georgia Bulldogs.

The reason? Georgia’s storied track history over the last six or seven years developing linebackers for the NFL at his position. That’s the influence of former ‘Dawgs like Nakobe Dean, Monty Rice, Roquan Smith, Channing Tindall and Quay Walker there.

Not to mention current Bulldog standouts like Jamon Dumas Johnson and Smael Mondon Jr.

“The development at Georgia is second to none being coached under coach [Glenn] Schumman,” he said last Wednesday. “One of the best linebackers coaches in college football.”

Jones had been saying some variant of the following statement for a while this summer: The development at UGa is second to none right now in college football. Especially at the LB position.

That connection to UGA has remained strong for the majority of his recruitment. Jones basically mapped out what his future was going to be like in Athens months ago during a spring visit in which he spent three days trying on UGA like it was a pair of retro Jordans with a steep price tag.

Prospects that check out programs in March with that sort of depth aren’t messing around. Especially when they bring their parents along.

“They just loved everything about it,” Jones said of what his parents thought of Athens back in March. “They loved how structured everything is. They love the coaches. They loved the campus.”

It was a nine-hour drive from Northern Virginia. He wanted to be sure about the opportunity in Athens. He left with a clear answer. Jones came out of that trip knowing for sure that the ‘Dawgs were going to get an official visit.

He had a “wow” moment during that multi-day visit.

“Just going out there and watching them practice and just like how fast-paced and upbeat their practices are,” he said. “Just how focused and in tune they are. Their preparation to play this game is just amazing.”

He learned a lot watching the back-to-back national champions get after it.

“They are one team,” he said. “They all have one goal in mind and it is just different out there.”

4-star Class of 2024 Virginia LB Kristopher C. Jones on his official visit to UGA. (Instagram) (Instagram/Dawgnation)

Kristopher C. Jones to Georgia: Breaking the big commitment down

Why does Schumann look at Jones and see the next great Georgia linebacker? It goes more than just his big-body frame, movement skills and a 40-inch vertical leap.

“Just the versatility I have,” Jones said this week. “I can play traditional stand-up middle linebacker and also I can go on the outside and rush the passer.”

That’s right. Jones can play the “Mike” or the “Will” linebacker spot.

For those that might have been vacationing or camping over the last month, this decision adds to the LB class in this cycle for the Bulldogs that has seen a flurry of action over the last two weeks.

Georgia picked up a commitment from 5-star LB Justin Williams last Monday. The Texas standout is rated by the majority of the recruiting industry as the nation’s No. 1 overall LB prospect for the 2024 cycle.

“He’s a very physical linebacker,” Jones said while breaking down Williams and his game last Wednesday. “A sideline-to-sideline type of linebacker and I feel like he’s just a great fit for Georgia at linebacker.”

That very good news for DawgNation was able to offset the anticipated flip of longtime commitment Demarcus Riddick to either Alabama or Auburn. The 5-star from Alabama opted to stay in his home state with the Tigers.

The nation’s No. 9 LB prospect for this cycle said the Riddick news didn’t affect his process much at all. He said he “knew he was going to have to work” regardless of who was there and was coming in to play the LB sport along with him in this class.

“You know just the competition in that room is going to be amazing,” Jones said.

Schumann has stayed in contact with Jones since his official visit. He’s been recruited as a priority for this class for some time now. Jones told DawgNation that Georgia was his new leader coming out of his official visit to UGA back in June.

He spoke to Schumann just last week about the Riddick situation and his hopes to eventually add him to the class moving forward.

Jones now becomes the 26th member of the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class in Athens. He is also now the second LB prospect in this class along with Williams.

“Georgia is building something special in this class,” Jones said recently. “They are working for another national championship and that’s what they are trying to do from here on out.”

While Williams projects to play a true inside ‘backer spot for the ‘Dawgs, the skill set here for Jones offers up a lot of variety.

He’s an effective pass rusher as the high school level and also quite the athlete. Jones has told DawgNation lately that he will also be a full-time RB for his Fairfax High football team this fall. There’s a good chance he could crack the 1,000-yard mark and the 100-tackle mark this fall with his Derrick Henry act on the offensive side of the ball.

The 4-star prospect has also been timed at 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash. That’s a very strong time on grass given his size, frame and weight.

247Sports views Jones as an even better prospect individually than his rating on the composite. His pure 247Sports rating has him as the nation’s No. 102 overall recruit for this cycle.

Yet based on the composite, he now slots into the class as the 15th-highest-ranked-recruit of the 2024 Georgia football class and the 17th prospect that is rated among the nation’s top 150 overall recruits.

He is also the eighth-highest-rated defensive prospect in this class at this time.

4-star LB prospect Kristopher Jones is a major target for the 'Dawgs out in Virginia in the 2024 cycle. (Courtesy photo) (Courtesy photo/Dawgnation)
4-star Class of 2024 Virginia LB Kristopher C. Jones on his official visit to UGA. (Instagram) (Instagram/Dawgnation)

4-star Class of 2024 Virginia LB Kristopher C. Jones on his official visit to UGA. (Instagram) (Instagram/Dawgnation)

Kristopher C. Jones: Get to know the new Georgia football commit

Take a quick lap around his junior highlight film below.

This young man is active. And everywhere.

And he can play.

It starts with a sack coming off the edge. Then another QB takedown on a blitz up the middle. He chases down a QB from the backside with a decent little Travon Walker impersonation in that No. 44 jersey.

There are a lot of hits. Filing the gap. Making plays in space. Flashing a swim move to get past a tackle for another sack. TFLs. There’s some good pursuit down the line of scrimmage for more TFLs. There’s a clip of where he drives his blocker upfield and then is able to redirect and come back to drop the QB in the pocket.

