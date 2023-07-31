Nagy, a former NFL scout with Seattle, Green Bay and New England, called the Seahawks on draft day on behalf of McIntosh as his 4.62-second time in the 40 dropped him into the seventh round.

“It didn’t make sense to me that Kenny was still hanging around,” Nagy told DawgNation. “A lot of guys are hurt by what happens in the spring (combine workouts) … let’s face it, the combine and the Pro Day workout weren’t great.

“But you have to go back to the tape and say, ‘Did I miss it? Did I see it wrong? And I did that after the combine to re-check my eyes on Kenny,” he said.

“But you put on the tape and he’s one of the most explosive players on the field. So I don’t care if he ran in the low 4.6s, what matters most is how does that carry over to the football field, so I think the league really whiffed.”

Nagy will get no argument from Kirby Smart, who said in spring drills McIntosh’s pass catching versatility — he didn’t have a dropped pass his entire career — would be “impossible” to replace.