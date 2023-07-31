clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
ATHENS — Former Georgia tailback and team captain Kenny McIntosh is in position to compete to become the “next man up” in Seattle after injuries sidelined the Seahawks lead tailback.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll announced Sunday that Kenneth Walker, who rushed for 1,050 yards and 9 TDs his rookie campaign last season, is out while managing a groin issue.

McIntosh’s versatility as a shifty running between the tackles and pass-catching threat on the field led many to believe he would be a perfect fit for Seattle’s third-down role.

WATCH: Behind the scenes on Kenny McIntosh’s NFL Draft Day in Fort Lauderdale

Nagy, a former NFL scout with Seattle, Green Bay and New England, called the Seahawks on draft day on behalf of McIntosh as his 4.62-second time in the 40 dropped him into the seventh round.

“It didn’t make sense to me that Kenny was still hanging around,” Nagy told DawgNation. “A lot of guys are hurt by what happens in the spring (combine workouts) … let’s face it, the combine and the Pro Day workout weren’t great.

“But you have to go back to the tape and say, ‘Did I miss it? Did I see it wrong? And I did that after the combine to re-check my eyes on Kenny,” he said.

“But you put on the tape and he’s one of the most explosive players on the field. So I don’t care if he ran in the low 4.6s, what matters most is how does that carry over to the football field, so I think the league really whiffed.”

Nagy will get no argument from Kirby Smart, who said in spring drills McIntosh’s pass catching versatility — he didn’t have a dropped pass his entire career — would be “impossible” to replace.

Smart mentioned first-round pick Jalen Carter and McIntosh for their individual efforts at the team’s CFP Championship celebration, revealing that McIntosh was injured as he “carried the offense on his shoulders making plays in the comeback win over Missouri.

FLASHBACK: Looking back at memorable CFP celebration at Sanford Stadium

Smart referred to McIntosh as an “Alpha Leader” on the offense last season, as his friendly and approachable nature put him among the most popular of the Georgia players with teammates as well as fans.

McIntosh was Georgia’s most productive skill position player last season, coming up clutch throughout the season to carry the load on the ground or help spark the pass game.

RELATED: Two-time national champ Kenny McIntosh ready to compete at Senior Bowl

2022 Georgia skill position leaders

Kenny McIntosh

193 touches, 1,327 yards, 12 touchdowns

(43-504-2 receiving, 150-829-10 rushing)

Ladd McConkey

81 touches, 1,093 yards, 9 touchdowns

(58-762-7 receiving, 7-134-2 rushing, 16-197 punt returns)

Brock Bowers

And yet, McIntosh had the longest wait of the 10 Georgia players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

“Seventh round, 237, that’s a number I’m always going to remember,” McIntosh said, watching 16 tailbacks get drafted ahead of him, moved to tears when the call finally came.

It would have been an even longer wait if Nagy, who had watched McIntosh closely throughout the season before evaluating his practice in Mobile, hadn’t made the call to Seattle general manager John Schneider.

“Kenny had a great week in Mobile (at the Senior Bowl) and was great with fans and teammates,” Nagy said. “When I did talk to John Schneider in Seattle, who’s a very good friend of mine, it was like talking friend to friend.

“I just said, ‘John, we had Kenny and he was our top-graded running back … the guy should be off the board by now, it doesn’t make any sense.”

How McIntosh stacks up with Georgia Greats ...

2022 Kenny McIntosh

193 touches, 1,327 yards, 12 touchdowns

(43-504-2 receiving, 150-829-10 rushing

2021 James Cook

140 touches, 1,012 yards, 11 touchdowns

(27-284-4 receiving, 113-728, 7 rushing)

2021 Zamir White

169 touches, 931 yards, 11 touchdowns

(9-75-0 receiving, 160-856-11 rushing)

2020 Zamir White

150 touches, 806 yards, 11 touchdowns

( 6-37-0 receiving, 144-779-11 rushing)

