ATHENS — It is not yet known whether Georgia quarterback Carson Beck will be in Athens next season, as the talented quarterback is considering his NFL future.

But should Beck elect to return to Georgia for another year, something he is very much considering, he’ll be seen as one of the top players in the sport.

And that could well make him a contender for the Heisman Trophy.

ESPN’s Mark Schlabach listed Beck as one of his 15 ‘Way-too-early’ contenders for the top individual award in the sport. LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels took home the award this season after a stellar season for the Tigers.

Beck was Second Team All-SEC, behind Daniels.

“He did well in his first season as a starter, completing 72.4% of his passes for 3,738 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions,” Schlabach wrote. “Georgia went 12-1 and came within one victory over Alabama in returning to the CFP. The Bulldogs will probably lose star tight end Brock Bowers and receivers Ladd McConkey and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, but there are other talented players coming back.”

The man Beck replaced was Georgia’s last Heisman Trophy finalist in Stetson Bennett. He came in fourth in voting for the 2022 award. Herschel Walker was the last Georgia player to win the Heisman Trophy, doing so back in 1982.

As Schlabach alludes to, the Georgia offense could look very different next year. Starting center Sedrick Van Pran is off to the NFL, with Bowers and offensive tackle Amarius Mims seen as potential first-round picks. The Bulldogs could also see McConkey, offensive guard Tate Ratledge and others leave for the NFL draft.

Georgia has already seen one of its quarterbacks depart the program, as Brock Vandagriff entered the transfer portal and committed to Kentucky. Georgia’s other quarterbacks on the roster next year would be Gunner Stockton and freshmen Ryan Puglisi and Dylan Raiola.

With so much potential turnover, you understand why Beck is seriously considering the NFL. In his first 13 starts for the Bulldogs, he showed serious potential. Georgia has a more difficult schedule next season, with Beck getting a chance to show what he could do against Clemson, Alabama and Texas.

For now, Beck is focused on closing out the 2023 season. The Georgia quarterback is expected to play for the Bulldogs in its Orange Bowl game against Florida State. Georgia began bowl practice this past Saturday ahead of the Dec. 30 game.