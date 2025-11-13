ATHENS — There is one game this weekend between top 10 teams in the most recent College Football Playoff, as No. 5 Georgia takes on No. 10 Texas.

Despite entering the season as the No. 1-ranked team in the country, the Texas Longhorns enter the game as an underdog. Texas has dropped two games this season, both on the road.

Yet Texas has a real opportunity to make a statement this weekend, according to David Pollack.

“I love when people have opportunities to shut people up,” Pollack said on a recent episode of his See Ball, Get Ball podcast. “And this is a shut people up opportunity for Arch Manning, for Texas, for Sark. It’s a great opportunity to say all y’all did was bury us, y’all said we suck. Eat that. We just beat a great team.”

Texas did beat No. 14 Vanderbilt in its most recent game and the Longhorns were off last week.

But Pollack does not think Texas will simply walk into Athens and come out with a win. Pollack picked Georgia to win by a margin of 24-17.

If Texas is to win, he thinks Manning will have to be the reason why.

“Arch Manning is going to have to be the guy we thought he was before the season,” Pollack said. “The guy we thought was Heisman Trophy worthy. He’s going to have to play great.”

Manning had some early-season struggles but rebounded nicely in wins over Mississippi State and Vanderbilt. He threw for over 300 yards in both games and had 3 touchdown passes in both wins.

For Pollack, the key will be accuracy. Especially with how much Texas has relied on its screen game of late.

“You gotta get the ball out quick to your guys in stride consistently. You can’t miss,” Pollack said. “When you miss a little bit and you throw the ball on a swing route really quickly and it’s behind him and you have to stop for just a second, CJ Allen is there. You’ve got to be really, really good.”

Allen ranks second in the SEC in tackles this season with 75. He was named a Butkus Award semifinalist this week.

Georgia has plenty of respect for Manning, who it once recruited out of high school. They know he’s more than capable of putting this Texas team on his back.

“You watch game by game,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “I watched yesterday each game throughout the year and watched him just grow and play and play better. He’s extending plays, he’s doing really well with scrambles, keeps his eyes downfield, doesn’t look at the rush. He’s made some really impressive wow throws, and they’re playing better offensively.”

If Georgia can slow down Manning and the Texas offense, it could well beat Texas for a third time in two years. Pollack added that if Georgia wins, he believes the Bulldogs would lock up a spot in the College Football Playoff. Georgia has games left against Charlotte and Georgia Tech after Saturday’s game.

The contest against Texas is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. ET start on ABC.