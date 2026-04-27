The 2026 NFL draft officially came to a close on Saturday, with eight Georgia Bulldogs hearing their names called over the course of three days.

Just one Bulldog went in the first round, with Monroe Freeling landing with the Carolina Panthers at pick No. 19. It was the first time since the 2021 NFL draft that Georgia didn’t at least have multiple first-round selections.

And while we’re still a long way off from next year’s NFL draft, the Bulldogs seem to be in a better spot in terms of producing high-end talent for the 2027 NFL draft.

Cooper Petagna of CBS Sports had a 2027 NFL mock draft ready to roll shortly after the conclusion of this year’s event.

He has cornerback Ellis Robinson and safety KJ Bolden projected as first-round picks.

Robinson is set to come off the board first, due largely to playing cornerback.

“Robinson has developed steadily under Kirby Smart in Athens,” Petagna wrote of the Georgia cornerback. “A silky-smooth mover with excellent reactionary quickness and athleticism, the former five-star showed clear growth last season and continues to gain the confidence that could send him climbing up boards next April.”

Robinson made significant improvements for Georgia last season as he led the team in interceptions. While he sat out the spring game due to knee and ankle injuries, the Bulldogs are confident Robinson can be even better in 2026.

As for Bolden, he’s entering his third season in Athens. Caleb Downs of Ohio State and Dillon Thieneman of Oregon were safeties taken in the first round of this year’s NFL draft. Bolden hopes to fit that same mold next April.

“A former five-star and steady contributor in Kirby Smart’s defense, Bolden brings the run-pass versatility and instincts demanded of a first-round safety,” Petagna wrote of Bolden. “His football intelligence and ability to play multiple spots in the secondary should strengthen his case.”

Robinson and Bolden are the top two prospects for Georgia at this point in time, but they may not be the only potential first-round selections. Linebacker Chris Cole is worth mentioning as well.

He brings unique athleticism to the position as well as some untapped potential as a pass rusher. He led Georgia in sacks with 4.5 last season. Arvell Reese went fifth overall to the New York Giants in this year’s NFL draft and Cole brings a similar skillset to the table as the now former Ohio State Buckeye.

In total, Georgia had just eight players taken in this year’s NFL draft. Georgia could easily top that this coming season if some of their veterans continue to develop.

Linebacker Raylen Wilson, tight end Lawson Luckie, outside linebacker Gabe Harris and defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod could all have entered this year’s NFL draft, yet they elected to return to school. Kicker Peyton Woodring could be drafted as well next season, though specialists are always tricky.

On the offensive line, if Earnest Greene and Drew Bobo can remain healthy this season, they will almost certainly hear their names called in next year’s NFL draft.

Gunner Stockton’s status will be fascinating to watch, especially as he racks up more starts in this upcoming season. At this point last year, no one had Fernando Mendoza as the No. 1 overall pick.

As for players with multiple years of eligibility remaining, running back Nate Frazier, wide receiver Isiah Canion, cornerback Demello Jones and inside linebacker Justin Williams all have the tools to turn into draft picks for the Bulldogs as early as next season. All four will look to take on bigger roles for Georgia in 2026.

Since taking over the program ahead of the 2016 season, Georgia coach Kirby Smart has had 84 players drafted. That averages out to 8.4 players per draft. In that same span, 21 Bulldogs have gone in the first round.

While Georgia, statistically speaking, had a below-average draft haul in 2026, the Bulldogs still have plenty of talent in the pipeline for the upcoming season and beyond.