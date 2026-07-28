Georgia has flown under the radar for much of the offseason.

Due in part to the smallest transfer class in the SEC and returning both coordinators, the Bulldogs haven’t been as buzzy as the likes of Texas, LSU and Ohio State.

But the back-to-back SEC championship winners are still as dangerous as ever to be the last team standing. According to DraftKings, Georgia enters the 2026 season with the sixth-highest title odds at +850.

That sits only behind Ohio State (+600), Notre Dame (+650), Texas (+750), Indiana (+800) and Oregon (+800).

Georgia coach Kirby Smart is well aware that only winning an SEC championship isn’t good enough, as the fan base, and national media, want to see if the Bulldogs can win in a 12-team format. Georgia has lost in the quarterfinals in each of the previous two seasons, losing to Notre Dame in 2024 and Ole Miss this past season.

“I mean, you look at those two games, I don’t look at them as, oh God, there’s something wrong,” Smart said at SEC media days. “I look at it more of how do we keep the continuity of going with what we do.”

Entering the 2026 season, Georgia is as capable as any team out there, and ESPN’s Bill Connelly broke down the three ‘ifs’ that will make-or-break the Bulldogs title hopes this season.

If … someone, anyone, makes big plays

“It has been a theme of mine all offseason, and Georgia fans are probably sick of it, but no major CFP contender made fewer big plays than the Bulldogs last season,” Connelly said. “Gunner Stockton and the Dawgs were efficient enough to keep third downs manageable and were ruthlessly effective in the red zone (fourth in red zone TD rate), but occupying the same part of that chart as Iowa and the service academies indicates Georgia didn’t maximize its advantages in blue-chip personnel.

One way or another, the Bulldogs need a few more chunk plays and easy points to move back from being a top-five or top-six program to being top one.”

If … young receivers are good receivers

“Eight Georgia players were targeted at least 20 times last season,” Connelly said. “Only two (receiver London Humphreys and tight end Lawson Luckie) return. Georgia Tech transfer Isiah Canion could have an immediate impact, but if Stockton is going to have the weapons he needs, any number of young former blue-chippers — receivers such as Talyn Taylor or CJ Wiley, tight ends such as Elyiss Williams, Jaden Reddell or freshman Kaiden Prothro — need to shine.”

If … at least one DB transfer is a star

“Coordinator Glenn Schumann will have his most experienced defense in years, but the secondary must replace three of last year’s top five,” Connelly said.

“With sophomore corner Ellis Robinson IV and safety KJ Bolden, the star power remains high in the back, but among corners Braylon Conley (USC) and Gentry Williams (Oklahoma) and safeties Ja’Marley Riddle (East Carolina) and Khalil Barnes (Clemson), the transfer haul needs to produce a bit to assure proper experience and depth.”