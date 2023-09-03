ATHENS — Even after back-to-back national championships, time does not heal all wounds for Georgia fans it seems.

Plenty were less than satisfied with how the Goergia offense played in the first half. The Bulldogs led only 17-0 at halftime.

That Georgia fans were letting boo-birds fly likely had to do with the fact that Mike Bobo was once again calling plays. Bobo took over for Todd Monken as the team’s offensive coordinator. Despite fielding plenty of successful offenses in his previous stint as the team’s offensive coordinator, Bobo still has plenty of detractors.

Most importantly though, Kirby Smart is not among them. The head coach shared his thoughts on the performance of Bobo, who teamed with first-time starting quarterback Carson Beck. The Bulldogs pulled away in the second half for a 48-7 win.