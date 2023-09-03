Beck echoed a similar sentiment to Bowers. The quarterback is glad to have finally gotten that first Georgia start out of the way. But he knows he’s going to have to keep getting better. He’d have said that even if he looked like the second coming of Patrick Mahomes, but it’s true on a night where it did take Georgia a while to get going. The Bulldogs led only 17-0 at halftime.

Beck won’t have the same level of nerves when he steps on the field next Saturday against Ball State. He’ll work this week on getting on the same page with Georgia’s talented pass catchers.

Saturday night was a personal victory for Beck, who waited his time to become the starter. Like any regular season Georgia win though, he won’t dwell on it for too long.

“Now that we’ve got this out of the way and got the win, we can celebrate,” Beck said. “We’re excited about the win and move on to next week.”

Carson Beck recaps his first Georgia football start