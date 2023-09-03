Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show presented by the UGA Bookstore. Join host Brandon Adams break down all the action from Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs as they seek to repeat as national champions. UGA fans can also participate in the show each week by joining live via Zoom to provide their own takes on what it will take to get the Dawgs back to the College Football Playoff. This week’s edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show includes reaction to UGA’s 48-7 win in the season opener vs. UT-Martin.

DawgNation Postgame Show discusses what was learned from UGA’s season opener

It wasn’t always pretty for Georgia on Saturday evening against UT-Martin, but it was a win that provided an opportunity for a multitude of UGA players to make a contribution. We’re discussing it all on the DawgNation Postgame Show -- which was recorded live at the UGA Bookstore.

UGA fans joined the show to share their thoughts on...

Carson Beck’s debut as the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback

Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo in his first game back in his old job since 2014

And what comes next for the two-time national champions

The overall vibe of the show was mixed -- with some expressing some in-the-moment frustrations, and others assuming that UGA will show a lot more spark later in the season in games that matter more.