A Sanford Stadium crowd of 92,746 was on hand to supply cheers — and occasional, scattered boos early — amid UGA’s band and thunderous piped in music from the scoreboard sound system.

Simpson, who played at Mississippi State and Southern Miss, and has taken UT-Martin to nine SEC venues over his 17 years leading the program, was impressed.

“I thought their fans did a good job, (and) I thought it was classy, the way we came in, the way everybody treated us,” Simpson said.

“They got after us, but in a great way to make our kids feel like the enemy, but in a good competitive, clean-spirited way.”

UT-Martin played at Tennessee last season, falling behind 52-7 at half en route to a 65-24 final score.

Skyhawks kept it close

Fact is UT-Martin did look like a threat for much of the first half as Georgia punted on three of its first four possessions and held only a 7-0 lead with 5 minutes remaining in the first half.