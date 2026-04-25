The 2026 NFL draft has come to a close with Red Murdock earning the honor of being Mr. Irrelevant with the final pick in the draft.

As for Georgia’s final pick off the board, that was Micah Morris. He came off the board in the sixth round. Morris was the eighth pick from Georgia in the 2026 NFL draft.

In total, Kirby Smart has had 84 players drafted in his 10 years as the program’s head coach. In that span, 30 of 32 franchises have taken a player from the University of Georgia. The Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders are the two outliers in that regard.

Georgia had just one first-round pick in this year’s NFL draft, with Monroe Freeling coming off the board at pick No. 19. He will play for the Carolina Panthers. He is the sixth offensive tackle from Georgia to go in the first round since Smart became Georgia’s head coach.

In Smart’s 10 years in Athens, Georgia has developed 21 first-round picks. By comparison, Smart has lost just 21 games in that span while winning 117 games, four SEC championships and two national titles.

The second night of the NFL draft was the busiest for Georgia, as five players came off the board.

The New Orleans Saints scooped up defensive tackle Christen Miller and tight end Oscar Delp. It marks the fifth time in the previous six NFL drafts that a team has drafted multiple Bulldogs.

Linebacker CJ Allen went to the Indianapolis Colts with the No. 53 overall pick. He was the Colts’ first selection in the NFL draft, as Indianapolis did not have a first-round pick.

Wide receiver Zachariah Branch will continue to play football in the Peach State after the Atlanta Falcons took him in the third round with the No. 79 pick.

The Falcons have now taken a Georgia player in three consecutive NFL drafts.

“What they’ve done and what they continue to do at Georgia, they’re always going to have really good football players,” Atlanta general manager Ian Cunningham said after Branch’s selection. “It’s cool that it’s right in our backyard, so we’re going to continue to build those relationships and foster those relationships there and look forward to scouting future Bulldogs in the future.”

Atlanta coach Kevin Stefanski relayed that Smart was happy to see Branch land with the Falcons.

“That’s a hell of a program they have down there and we’re excited to add a Bulldog today,” Stefanski said.

Daylen Everette was the final Georgia player taken in the third round, landing with the Pittsburgh Steelers at pick No. 85.

Another wide receiver came off the board in the fourth round, as the Cincinnati Bengals drafted Colbie Young with pick No. 140. With Young’s selection, Georgia is tied with Ohio State and LSU for the most wide receivers taken since the 2019 NFL draft, with nine.

And it wouldn’t be an NFL draft if the Philadelphia Eagles didn’t add a Georgia player. Morris is headed north to join Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter, as he is the seventh Georgia player taken in the last five NFL drafts.

With the eight selections in the draft, Georgia was once again among the leaders in terms of players drafted. Ohio State led the way with 11, while Texas A&M and Alabama had 10 to lead the SEC. Clemson finished with nine, yet went just 7-6 last season.

Georgia’s record of 15 selections in a single draft is still safe, which the Bulldogs set in 2022. Ohio State did tie Georgia’s record for most players taken in consecutive drafts, as the Buckeyes have had 25 players taken in the previous two years.

This was the first NFL draft since 2021 that Georgia didn’t have multiple first-round picks.

Georgia went 12-2 last season, winning the SEC championship in the process. Georgia’s season came to an end with a loss to Ole Miss in the College Football Playoff.

The Bulldogs return a number of key contributors in 2026, including potential first-round picks in the 2027 NFL draft in safety KJ Bolden, cornerback Ellis Robinson and linebacker Chris Cole.

Georgia opens the 2026 season against Tennessee State on Sept. 5.