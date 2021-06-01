Social media reacts to Georgia football additions of Arik Gilbert, Derion Kendrick
June 1 was always going to be a big day for college football, as it was the return of visits for college prospects.
It became a much bigger day for the Georgia program though thanks to two transfer portal additions.
The first came in the form of former Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick. As had long been speculated, the talented cornerback joined Georgia’s roster, greatly helping out at the cornerback position. Kendrick was a First Team All-ACC cornerback for the Tigers last year before being dismissed from the program in March.
Shortly after the Kendrick news dropped, the Bulldogs also reeled in former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert. He was the No. 1 player in the state of Georgia for the 2020 recruiting cycle and caught 35 passes in eight games as a freshman.
Those two additions caught the attention of the college football world, from the national media to excited Georgia fans.