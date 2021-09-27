Potential Georgia football-Auburn game times, TV networks announced for Week 6 game

Georgia and Auburn will play much earlier than the two schools traditionally have this season when the two teams meet on Oct. 9. The game however is still waiting to learn its start time. It will either be a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on CBS or a 12 p.m. kickoff on ESPN.

As it stands right now, this is a matchup between two ranked teams, with Georgia coming in as the No. 2 team in the country and Auburn as the No. 22 team in the latest AP Poll. The two teams appear to be going in opposite directions at the moment, with Georgia picking up a 62-0 win over Vanderbilt and Auburn needing two last-minute touchdowns to beat Georgia State this past weekend.

While this is a rivalry game for both programs, neither Georgia nor Auburn can afford to look past this week’s game. The Bulldogs welcome No. 8 Arkansas to Athens, while Auburn visits LSU. Auburn has not won in Baton Rouge, La., since 1999.