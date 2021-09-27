Potential Georgia football-Auburn game times, TV networks announced for Week 6 game
Georgia and Auburn will play much earlier than the two schools traditionally have this season when the two teams meet on Oct. 9. The game however is still waiting to learn its start time. It will either be a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on CBS or a 12 p.m. kickoff on ESPN.
As it stands right now, this is a matchup between two ranked teams, with Georgia coming in as the No. 2 team in the country and Auburn as the No. 22 team in the latest AP Poll. The two teams appear to be going in opposite directions at the moment, with Georgia picking up a 62-0 win over Vanderbilt and Auburn needing two last-minute touchdowns to beat Georgia State this past weekend.
While this is a rivalry game for both programs, neither Georgia nor Auburn can afford to look past this week’s game. The Bulldogs welcome No. 8 Arkansas to Athens, while Auburn visits LSU. Auburn has not won in Baton Rouge, La., since 1999.
These two teams met last season and it was a convincing 27-6 win for the Bulldogs in Athens. Stetson Bennett, Kearis Jackson and Adam Anderson all shined in the win for Georgia that day.
This will be the first time Georgia and Auburn meet with Bryan Harsin at the helm for Auburn. Harsin took over for long-time Kirby Smart nemesis Gus Malzahn, who was fired after the 2020 season.
Georgia’s game this coming weekend against Arkansas is set for a 12 p.m. ET kickoff. ESPN will broadcast the game.
Game Time: 3:30 p.m. or 12 p.m.
TV Channel: CBS or ESPN
Date: Oct. 9
Location: Auburn, Ala.,
