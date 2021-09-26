(2) Georgia
Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings Week 4: Georgia impresses in crazy weekend

Coaches Poll Top 25-Week 4-rankings-Georgia football
Georgia running back James Cook (4) during the Bulldogs’ game with Vanderbilt in Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
Tony Walsh
@Kconnorriley
Posted

On a weekend where many of college football’s top teams struggled, Georgia shined. The Bulldogs raced out to a 35-0 lead in the first quarter and cruised to a 62-0 victory over Vanderbilt.

The dominant performance keeps the Bulldogs at No. 2 in this week’s Coaches Poll, still behind Alabama.

While the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide continue to cruise, much of college football struggled this past week. Oklahoma needed a late field goal to beat West Virginia. Auburn needed a last-minute touchdown to beat Georgia State. Top-10 teams Clemson and Texas A&M both lost, dropping them down in the rankings.

The Aggies lost on a neutral field to the Arkansas Razorbacks, who moved up to No. 11 in this week’s poll. The Razorbacks have another challenge on their hands this week as they visit the Bulldogs.

Arkansas is the second highest-ranked team left on Georgia’s schedule, with Florida coming in at No. 9. Auburn is No. 22 and Kentucky is No. 23.

Georgia and Arkansas will have an early 12 p.m. kickoff this coming Saturday in Athens. Sensing the magnitude of the game, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart challenged his fan base to show up and be loud.

“I want to issue a challenge and I want it to be heard right now,” Smart said. “We’ve got a huge game next week, at 12 o’clock, in Athens, Georgia. Everybody wants our team to be elite and I want our team to be elite and we’ve thrown that word around. So when we talk about our fan base, talk about our fan base being elite, we want to be there early and show up better than we ever have.”

Related: College GameDay announces it will be in Athens for Georgia-Arkansas

You can see the full Week 4 Coaches Poll Top 25 below.

Coaches Poll Top 25 Week 4 rankings

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Oregon
  4. Oklahoma
  5. Iowa
  6. Penn State
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Cincinnati
  9. Florida
  10. Ohio State
  11. Arkansas
  12. Ole Miss
  13. Texas A&M
  14. Michigan
  15. BYU
  16. Michigan State
  17. Coastal Carolina
  18. Oklahoma State
  19. Clemson
  20. UCLA
  21. Fresno State
  22. Auburn
  23. Kentucky
  24. Baylor
  25. Wake Forest

UGA News

