Stock Report: Young Georgia football stars cash in on broken Vanderbilt program

ATHENS — Kirby Smart didn’t spend much time handing out accolades Saturday afternoon in Nashville, or Georgia might have missed its return flight home. The No. 2-ranked Bulldogs (4-0) dominated a pitiful Vanderbilt team (1-3) by a 62-0 count. It could have been much, much worse if Smart had not pulled starting quarterback JT Daniels in the first quarter or allowed his team to attempt a pass in the fourth quarter. The Georgia fans who traveled were at least treated to two entertaining quarters of football — The offense managed only 3 points in the second quarter with Stetson Bennett at QB and didn’t throw at all in the fourth quarter with Carson Beck under center.

Still, there were some breakout performances worth noting that carry great promise into another Top 10 showdown week. Beloved former UGA assistant Sam Pittman brings his No. 8-ranked Razorbacks to Athens for a noon showdown next Saturday. RELATED: Georgia heavily favored over Arkansas next Saturday

RELATED: Bulldogs and Arkansas will bring AP Top 10 rankings into meeting Stock Soaring Brock Bowers: The Georgia freshman tight end is off to a raging start with a team-high 272 yards on 18 catches through the first four games of the season. Bowers scored the opening TD on a 12-yard run, too. Ladd McConkey: The redshirt freshman had his breakout game with 62 yards receiving on 4 catches and a 24-yard TD run that rates as the longest run of the season by anyone. McConkey also returned 2 punts for 19 yards and may be ready to assume those duties.

RELATED: Ladd McConkey emergence a rocket boost to WR corps JT Daniels: Daniels was just about perfect, 9-of-10 passing for 131 yards and 2 touchdowns — the only incomplete was a drop. The early hook might cost Daniels when postseason awards are handed out, but the USC transfer is a team-first player. Jalen Carter: The sophomore nose tackle was dominating, even if the statistics don’t do his disruptiveness justice. Carter had three tackles, including one for loss, and a QB hurry. Kamari Lassiter: The freshman corner recorded his first career interception and saw valuable reps. It’s significant because UGA is very thin at corner, and Lassiter could emerge as an even more key contributor by November. Stock up Jack Podlesny: The Georgia kicker seems to have found his “stroke,” as he made all 8 extra points and field goals of 31 and 36 yards. Christopher Smith: The senior safety recorded his second interception of the season, and while not as dramatic as the first, it shows Smith is still ball-hawking.