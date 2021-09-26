(2) Georgia
62
Final
0
Vanderbilt
  • Kentucky
    16
    Final
    South Carolina
    10
    Southern Miss
    14
    Final
    (1) Alabama
    63
  • Tennessee
    Sat, 10/2 on SEC Network @4:00 ET
    Missouri
    (11) Florida
    Sat, 10/2
    Kentucky
    Mississippi State
    Sat, 10/2
    (7) Texas A&M
    LSU
    28
    Final
    Mississippi State
    25
  • Missouri
    34
    Final
    Boston College
    41
    (7) Texas A&M
    10
    Final
    (16) Arkansas
    20
1 of 3

AP top 25-week 5 rankings-Georgia football-2021
Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) during the Bulldogs’ game with Vanderbilt in Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
Tony Walsh

AP Poll Top 25 Week 5 rankings: Georgia-Arkansas set for top-10 matchup

@Kconnorriley
Posted

Georgia is coming off a 62-0 beatdown against Vanderbilt. But the next game for the Bulldogs should be much tougher, as they welcome an unbeaten Arkansas team to Athens.

Thanks to Arkansas’ win over Texas A&M, the game will be a matchup between top-10 teams in the AP Poll, with Georgia staying at No. 2 and Arkansas rising to No. 8.

College GameDay will be in Athens for the matchup. Georgia also comes into this week ranked as the No. 2 in the Coaches Poll.

Related: College GameDay headed to Athens for Georgia football-Arkansas

Georgia will have a much tougher October than September based on the AP Poll, as three of Georgia’s four October foes are ranked. Florida comes in at No. 10, and Auburn is No. 23.

The marquee September win for Georgia looks much worse now, as the Clemson Tigers lost to NC State. It’s the second defeat of the year for Clemson, who is now No. 25 in the AP Poll.

Despite the attention around the Georgia-Arkansas game, it had been assigned a 12 p.m. ET start time. ESPN will broadcast the game.

The last time Georgia hosted an SEC game at noon, the Bulldogs lost as a three-touchdown favorite against South Carolina in 2019.

Because of that, Kirby Smart used his postgame press conference to challenge his team and the Georgia fan base.

“I want to issue a challenge and I want it to be heard right now,” Smart said. “We’ve got a huge game next week, at 12 o’clock, in Athens, Georgia. Everybody wants our team to be elite and I want our team to be elite and we’ve thrown that word around. So when we talk about our fan base, talk about our fan base being elite, we want to be there early and show up better than we ever have. We want to be loud, louder than we ever have.”

Georgia is 2-0 at home this season, picking up wins over South Carolina and UAB.

You can see the full Week 5 AP Poll below

AP Poll Top 25 Week 5 rankings

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Oregon
  4. Penn State
  5. Iowa
  6. Oklahoma
  7. Cincinnati
  8. Arkansas
  9. Notre Dame
  10. Florida
  11. Ohio State
  12. Ole Miss
  13. BYU
  14. Michigan
  15. Texas A&M
  16. Coastal Carolina
  17. Michigan State
  18. Fresno State
  19. Oklahoma State
  20. UCLA
  21. Baylor
  22. Auburn
  23. NC State
  24. Wake Forest
  25. Clemson

