AP Poll Top 25 Week 5 rankings: Georgia-Arkansas set for top-10 matchup

Georgia is coming off a 62-0 beatdown against Vanderbilt. But the next game for the Bulldogs should be much tougher, as they welcome an unbeaten Arkansas team to Athens. Thanks to Arkansas’ win over Texas A&M, the game will be a matchup between top-10 teams in the AP Poll, with Georgia staying at No. 2 and Arkansas rising to No. 8. College GameDay will be in Athens for the matchup. Georgia also comes into this week ranked as the No. 2 in the Coaches Poll.

College GameDay headed to Athens for Georgia football-Arkansas Georgia will have a much tougher October than September based on the AP Poll, as three of Georgia's four October foes are ranked. Florida comes in at No. 10, and Auburn is No. 23. The marquee September win for Georgia looks much worse now, as the Clemson Tigers lost to NC State. It's the second defeat of the year for Clemson, who is now No. 25 in the AP Poll.