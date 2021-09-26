AP Poll Top 25 Week 5 rankings: Georgia-Arkansas set for top-10 matchup
Georgia is coming off a 62-0 beatdown against Vanderbilt. But the next game for the Bulldogs should be much tougher, as they welcome an unbeaten Arkansas team to Athens.
Thanks to Arkansas’ win over Texas A&M, the game will be a matchup between top-10 teams in the AP Poll, with Georgia staying at No. 2 and Arkansas rising to No. 8.
College GameDay will be in Athens for the matchup. Georgia also comes into this week ranked as the No. 2 in the Coaches Poll.
Georgia will have a much tougher October than September based on the AP Poll, as three of Georgia’s four October foes are ranked. Florida comes in at No. 10, and Auburn is No. 23.
The marquee September win for Georgia looks much worse now, as the Clemson Tigers lost to NC State. It’s the second defeat of the year for Clemson, who is now No. 25 in the AP Poll.
Despite the attention around the Georgia-Arkansas game, it had been assigned a 12 p.m. ET start time. ESPN will broadcast the game.
The last time Georgia hosted an SEC game at noon, the Bulldogs lost as a three-touchdown favorite against South Carolina in 2019.
Because of that, Kirby Smart used his postgame press conference to challenge his team and the Georgia fan base.
“I want to issue a challenge and I want it to be heard right now,” Smart said. “We’ve got a huge game next week, at 12 o’clock, in Athens, Georgia. Everybody wants our team to be elite and I want our team to be elite and we’ve thrown that word around. So when we talk about our fan base, talk about our fan base being elite, we want to be there early and show up better than we ever have. We want to be loud, louder than we ever have.”
Georgia is 2-0 at home this season, picking up wins over South Carolina and UAB.
You can see the full Week 5 AP Poll below
AP Poll Top 25 Week 5 rankings
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Oregon
- Penn State
- Iowa
- Oklahoma
- Cincinnati
- Arkansas
- Notre Dame
- Florida
- Ohio State
- Ole Miss
- BYU
- Michigan
- Texas A&M
- Coastal Carolina
- Michigan State
- Fresno State
- Oklahoma State
- UCLA
- Baylor
- Auburn
- NC State
- Wake Forest
- Clemson
