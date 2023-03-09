ESPN makes interesting pick for Georgia football’s biggest loss to replace

Georgia has a number of key players to replace and the Bulldogs will use spring practice to help determine who is best equipped to do so. After this past week’s NFL combine, it’s very clear Georgia has a number of elite players to replace. In addition to Nolan Smith and Darnell Washington, there are All-Americans Chris Smith and Jalen Carter. But according to ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren, the toughest player to replace for Georgia will be starting quarterback Stetson Bennett.

“This very well could have been defensive tackle Jalen Carter or any of the defenders departing, but Bennett guided Georgia’s offense to two national championships and was a Heisman finalist, throwing for 4,127 yards and 27 touchdowns -- while running for 10 more -- in 2022,” VanHaaren wrote. Bennett had a standout performance at the NFL combine, greatly helping his NFL draft stock. As was often the case, he was at his best when he absolutely need to be. Bennett made clutch plays in Georgia’s biggest games against Ohio State, Tennessee and Oregon. “I don’t know if Stetson knows this, but I walked in, my 10-year-old son, Andrew, is bawling. I’m, like, oh, no, somebody’s hurt his feelings; somebody’s thrown him down or done something to him,” Smart said after the national championship game. “I said, why are you crying? You’re going to ruin my moment. He said, ‘(crying) Stetson is leaving. He’s going to go.’