On episode No. 1,900 (March 8, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about to expect from UGA's wide receivers this season -- including a pair of touted transfers.

Georgia football podcast: UGA’s WR group could be on verge of breakout performance

Beginning of the show: Georgia enters spring practice appearing to have more talent and experience at the wide receiver position than perhaps any other season in the Kirby Smart Era. This was arguably true based on who the Bulldogs bring back from last year’s national championship team, but that claim is also further bolstered by two transfer additions who have SEC experience and bring prolific stat lines with them to UGA.

I’ll discuss more about the wide receiver situation on today’s show and talk about the positive outlook for the group this season.