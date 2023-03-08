Georgia wide receiver Dominic Lovett named a top-5 transfer in college football per ESPN

The addition of Dominic Lovett has been a bit overshadowed for the Georgia Bulldogs. He committed hours after RaRa Thomas joined the program in December. Unlike Thomas, Lovett has kept his name out of the headlines since arriving in Athens. Georgia’s other transfer addition, Smoke Bouie, was a major Georgia recruiting target during his high school recruiting days. Lovett was a 3-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting cycle, which was greatly impacted by NCAA rules changes due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But of the three additions Georgia made from the transfer portal, Lovett is likely best positioned to make an impact for the Bulldogs. Lovett led Missouri in receiving yards and receptions last season. And that was with instability at the quarterback position for the Tigers. Add him into the fold with Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey and there’s reason to believe Lovett could be another dangerous option for the Georgia passing offense. ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren rated Lovett as the nation’s No. 4 overall transfer this offseason. Only Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary was ranked higher among incoming SEC players. “The Georgia staff made the receiver position a priority in the transfer portal this offseason,” VanHaaren wrote. “They are adding in Lovett, as well as Mississippi State receiver Rara Thomas. The team’s leading receiver this season was tight end Brock Bowers, followed by Ladd McConkey. Adding both Lovett and Thomas gives the staff some excellent options for the offense and likely some protection against injury next year.” Bouie came in as the No. 20 player in VanHaaren’s rankings. Related: What we learned about Georgia football in first transfer portal window

Georgia did see AD Mitchell and Dominick Blaylock depart via the transfer portal. But in bringing in Lovett, as well as Thomas, Georgia is in a much better spot at the wide receiver position than it was last year. Lovett is expected to play in the slot for Georgia, allowing McConkey to the outside wide receiver position. Lovett has shown he can compete against the best, as he will often be asked to do in practice against Georgia’s defense. Last season Lovett caught six passes for 84 yards against Georgia in Missouri’s 26-22 loss to Georgia. It was the closest game Georgia played during the regular season. The addition of Lovett gives wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon a chance to further put a stamp on the wide receiver room. Lovett was one of five wide receiver additions this offseason. McClendon is entering his second season as Georgia’s wide receivers coach. “They’ve done well and made plays and everything else in our conference playing against the same competition that we’re playing against,” McClendon said of the addition of Lovett and Thomas. “You know you can always judge what they’re doing vs. the level of competition that they’re going up against.” Related: Kirby Smart shares first thoughts on transfer wide receivers RaRa Thomas, Dominic Lovett

