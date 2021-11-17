Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,571 (Nov. 16, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the select company Georgia is set to join at the conclusion of this season based on its combined offensive and defensive success.

Georgia football podcast: Fans should embrace rare statistical feat UGA’s on verge of accomplishing

Beginning of the show: Everyone knows Georgia’s defense is the unquestioned best in the country. However, what not everyone seems to be as well aware of is the statistical success the Bulldogs are also enjoying on offense. I’ll discuss a specific example of that on today’s show, and explain why only a small number of teams have ever done what UGA’s currently doing when it comes to combined offensive and defensive success.

10-minute mark: I share some enjoyable audio from UGA defensive tackle Jordan Davis.