Georgia football podcast: Fans should embrace rare statistical feat UGA’s on verge of accomplishing
On episode No. 1,571 (Nov. 16, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the select company Georgia is set to join at the conclusion of this season based on its combined offensive and defensive success.
Beginning of the show: Everyone knows Georgia’s defense is the unquestioned best in the country. However, what not everyone seems to be as well aware of is the statistical success the Bulldogs are also enjoying on offense. I’ll discuss a specific example of that on today’s show, and explain why only a small number of teams have ever done what UGA’s currently doing when it comes to combined offensive and defensive success.
10-minute mark: I share some enjoyable audio from UGA defensive tackle Jordan Davis.
20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show. Some of the topics covered include...
- What we learned from the Bulldogs’ win at Tennessee
- How UGA matches up with Alabama, its likely opponent in the SEC championship game
- And reaction to news from Friday concerning the commitment of four-star defensive back Julian Humphrey
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including an aggressive response from Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher to the persistent rumors that he might consider bolting for LSU.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
