Latest College Football Playoff rankings should tell us a lot about Georgia football-Alabama stakes

Georgia has one more regular season game on its schedule as it travels to Georgia Tech this weekend. Georgia enters the game as the No. 1 team in the country with an 11-0 record. Tech on the other hand, lost 55-0 to Notre Dame last week and is 3-8 on the season. Because of that, it’s understandable why many are looking past that game and towards the next Georgia game in Atlanta, when the Bulldogs take on Alabama in the SEC championship game on Dec. 4. “should be nothing but a small speed bump Georgia has to get through in order to make it to the SEC title game the following week with an undefeated record,” ESPN’s Paolo Uggetti said of the game against Georgia Tech.

The two losses Tindall references came in 2018 and 2020. There are actually four other games Tindall could point to since Georgia last beat Alabama in 2007. The Crimson Tide have been a major thorn in the side of the Bulldogs, perhaps more than any other team. A win against Georgia Tech on Saturday could help lock the Bulldogs into a playoff spot. The number of contenders dwindles every week, as there are just eight plausible candidates left. That number will be cut to six this week based on the results of the Ohio State-Michigan and Oklahoma-Oklahoma State games. The Bulldogs are the only unbeaten Power 5 team in the country. And even with a potential loss to Alabama in the SEC championship, the Bulldogs should still be in a good spot to make the College Football Playoff.