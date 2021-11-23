Latest College Football Playoff rankings should tell us a lot about Georgia football-Alabama stakes
Georgia has one more regular season game on its schedule as it travels to Georgia Tech this weekend. Georgia enters the game as the No. 1 team in the country with an 11-0 record. Tech on the other hand, lost 55-0 to Notre Dame last week and is 3-8 on the season.
Because of that, it’s understandable why many are looking past that game and towards the next Georgia game in Atlanta, when the Bulldogs take on Alabama in the SEC championship game on Dec. 4.
“should be nothing but a small speed bump Georgia has to get through in order to make it to the SEC title game the following week with an undefeated record,” ESPN’s Paolo Uggetti said of the game against Georgia Tech.
The two losses Tindall references came in 2018 and 2020. There are actually four other games Tindall could point to since Georgia last beat Alabama in 2007. The Crimson Tide have been a major thorn in the side of the Bulldogs, perhaps more than any other team.
A win against Georgia Tech on Saturday could help lock the Bulldogs into a playoff spot. The number of contenders dwindles every week, as there are just eight plausible candidates left. That number will be cut to six this week based on the results of the Ohio State-Michigan and Oklahoma-Oklahoma State games.
The Bulldogs are the only unbeaten Power 5 team in the country. And even with a potential loss to Alabama in the SEC championship, the Bulldogs should still be in a good spot to make the College Football Playoff.
But that might not be the case for Alabama. The Crimson Tide lost to Texas A&M earlier this season and hold one-possession wins over Florida, Arkansas and LSU. Alabama has not been playing its best football as of late and may not be the lock that Georgia is for the playoff. Add in the massive win by the Buckeyes over Michigan State this past week and there’s some thought Ohio State could jump Alabama in Tuesday’s College Football Playoff rankings.
From there, it starts to become more realistic to see the Crimson Tide miss the playoff.
“The big unknown for Alabama was always going to be how much the committee would penalize the Tide for a loss to Georgia in the SEC championship game,” ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura said.
If Cincinnati and Notre Dame win out, Alabama may need to win the SEC championship game against Georgia to just get into the College Football Playoff. Alabama has only once missed the College Football Playoff since it started in 2014.
Which makes the possibility of ending Alabama’s playoff hopes for Georgia all the more enticing in that SEC championship game.
“As good as Georgia has looked this season, finally beating Alabama has been the elephant-sized hurdle staring the Bulldogs in the face since early September,” ESPN’s Mark Schlabach said. “Knocking the Tide out of the playoff might be Georgia’s clearest path to ending a 41-year drought without a national title.”
Before getting to that game though, Georgia knows it must handle Georgia Tech. A loss against the rival Yellow Jackets could undo everything the Bulldogs have done so far this season.
Georgia and Georgia Tech are set for a 12 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday. ABC will broadcast the game.
