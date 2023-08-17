ESPN sets the ceiling and floor for Georgia football in 2023 season

The Georgia football team has won the last two national championships. They’ll enter the 2023 season favored to do so again, as Georgia is the No. 1 ranked team in both the AP and Coaches Polls.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that a team as talented as Georgia is a national title contender. They’re one of the few teams capable of winning it all this season.

The ceiling for this team is a national championship, which would be an unprecedented third consecutive national title.

“We’re not worried about a three-peat. That’s not what we’re focused on,” wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint said. “We just worry about winning today and attacking the day today. I know everybody wants to talk about the three-peat, but that’s not what we focus on. We just focus on ourselves and getting better.”