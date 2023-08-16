“We have two seniors in Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards that are leaving the program,” McGee said. “We have Andrew Paul who’s coming off an injury. It still takes time for running backs to get their legs up under them. They also saw the fact that Branson [Robinson] was dealing with an injury, and we still hadn’t gotten to our allotted number of six running backs. We’ve been under our allotted number. We’re basically just getting to six.”

In the past, the scholarship number at RB might have been five. Yet the way Georgia has evolved the position under Monken calls for six backs in McGee’s room. The back-to-back national champs want to see a variety of skill sets in the room. That sixth running back on scholarship will allow for that.

There is also the opportunity to add their name to the list of all-time greats the Bulldogs have featured at the RB position. McGee didn’t need to go overboard with the pitches wooing Bowens, Frazier and Phillips in the current class.

He’s already coached six of the names on the Georgia “RBU” resume that led off this story.

“It wasn’t really a sell,” McGee said. “Like I’ve said previously, running backs have all flourished at the University of Georgia. That’s the expectation. They want to be a part of that, just being competitive and having the chance to better themselves as men and just the influence of me being in their life plays a big, big part of that.”

That’s how the “Dawgs were able to garner commits from three RBs that are all ranked among the top 11 prospects in the country that collectively have an average time of 10.56 seconds in the 100.