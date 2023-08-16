Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep offers a fall camp 2023 update on what the Bulldogs are looking for at the running back position.
Herschel Walker. Keith Henderson. Tim Worley. Garrison Hearst. Terrell Davis. Robert Edwards. Musa Smith. Thomas Brown. Knowshon Moreno. Todd Gurley. Nick Chubb. Sony Michel. D’Andre Swift. James Cook. Zamir White. Kenny McIntosh.
That long list of names is the tradition that allows the University of Georgia football program to throw its resume at the RB position into the mix for the popular “RBU” mantra.
When looking at the future admissions to Dell McGee’s room in the 2024 cycle, it looks like that profile is changing. Georgia has three RB commitments for this class in 4-star Nate Frazier, 4-star Dwight Phillips Jr. and 4-star Chauncey Bowens.