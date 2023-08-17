clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ATHENS — Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint was blunt when asked about it. No need to sugarcoat it when speaking about his offseason speeding arrest.

“I take full responsibility for my mistakes. I put my family’s name, made a bad name of family’s name,” Rosemy-Jacksaint said. “Made Georgia look bad, made Kirby look bad. I take full responsibility for what I did.”

Later when asked about drops from the wide receiver group on Saturday, Rosemy-Jacksaint took a similar tone.

“Catch the ball more. That’s it,” Rosemy-Jacksaint said. “Get on the jugs machine and catch the ball more. Can’t drop the ball. It’s simple.”

Rosemy-Jacksaint needs to be better. He made that very clear this week. It’s because Georgia is counting on him and the wide receiver room in a way it hasn’t before.

That’s because Georgia isn’t as strong at running back or as deep at tight end this season. It is both strong and deep at receiver though for the first time in a while under Kirby Smart.

“I feel like this receiver room now, every position has depth,” Rosemy-Jacksaint said. “One, twos, threes, no matter who is in. Whoever is out there, whoever is in the game, we feel they have the full ability and trust to go in there, play at a high level and execute at the level we need them to execute at. I feel like this year, we have a lot more moving pieces in the receiver room and that is going to be a benefit towards us this year. That’s always a great thing to me.”

Rosemy-Jacksaint, Dominic Lovett and Ladd McConkey were getting first-team reps at practice on Tuesday. Those three have played plenty of football, even if Lovett played elsewhere for his first two seasons.

To Rosemy-Jacksaint’s point though, Georgia is going to be able to turn to other options. There is the speedy Arian Smith, who helped turn the Ohio State game last season. He needs to stay healthy and he’ll be the first to admit that.

But his speed is an element that should stretch the field. Lovett and McConkey may not be as fast, but they’ll also be able to push opposing defenses.

“He can take it deep literally any play,” McConkey said of Smith. “It just gives us another element to take the top off. He can run routes too, get underneath and catch a little screen, take it 80 on you. He’s a track runner, and when you can run that fast, it scares a lot of people.”

Georgia doesn’t just have speed though. It has capable bodies on the outside as well. There’s Rosemy-Jacksaint, who showed last season he’s capable as a blocker and pass-catcher.

“I just try to do my best. If that means blocking or catching the ball. Obviously, everyone here is working every day to get one percent better,” Rosemy-Jacksaint said. “That’s what I’ve been working on this offseason. Getting one percent in the passing game, the running game. Any part of my game that needs to be better, that’s what I feel like I’ve needed to work on.”

Rosemy-Jacksaint was quick to credit wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon for his development. Entering his second season as Georgia’s wide receivers coach, McClendon has helped re-shape the wide receiver room quickly.

So long as Bowers stays healthy — *knocks on wood* — that position group will be more than fine. We can’t say the same about the running back room. It’s already battling injury, with Kendall Milton and Branson Robinson limited in practice to this point.

Smart voiced his concerns about the running back room following Saturday’s scrimmage.

“I certainly think before the season’s over, I don’t know when, Branson’s going to be fine, Kendall is hopefully going to be fine,” Smart said. “We’ve got the backs we’ve got. There’s ways to be creative around your running backs and use the skill players you have.”

That creativity should stand to help the wide receiver room. They have the depth and talent to make a difference this season. We saw that during the Ohio State game last year when a different group of wide receivers helped swing the game.

Rosemy-Jacksaint, Lovett, McConkey and the rest of the room know they can do the same again.

