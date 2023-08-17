Rosemy-Jacksaint needs to be better. He made that very clear this week. It’s because Georgia is counting on him and the wide receiver room in a way it hasn’t before.

That’s because Georgia isn’t as strong at running back or as deep at tight end this season. It is both strong and deep at receiver though for the first time in a while under Kirby Smart.

“I feel like this receiver room now, every position has depth,” Rosemy-Jacksaint said. “One, twos, threes, no matter who is in. Whoever is out there, whoever is in the game, we feel they have the full ability and trust to go in there, play at a high level and execute at the level we need them to execute at. I feel like this year, we have a lot more moving pieces in the receiver room and that is going to be a benefit towards us this year. That’s always a great thing to me.”

Rosemy-Jacksaint, Dominic Lovett and Ladd McConkey were getting first-team reps at practice on Tuesday. Those three have played plenty of football, even if Lovett played elsewhere for his first two seasons.

To Rosemy-Jacksaint’s point though, Georgia is going to be able to turn to other options. There is the speedy Arian Smith, who helped turn the Ohio State game last season. He needs to stay healthy and he’ll be the first to admit that.