SEC Power Poll: Dawgs on top, preseason look at league race

• the loss of two play-making defensive backs from its secondary

• the loss of two multi-dimension skill players at tight end and tailback

It seems like a lot to ask until one realizes how Smart replaced an-NFL-record 15 draft picks, and another 13 players who left via the portal (including four former starters) en route to last season’s 15-0 run.

A forgiving schedule provides Georgia a long runway into the 2023 slate, giving Smart plenty of time to sort out the quarterback position and grow his defense into yet another fearsome unit.

The Bulldogs don’t have to be the best in the nation every week, they just need to be better than who they play each week, and there is certainly a path for that.

Many other SEC programs find themselves with big shoes to fill, as Alabama matched Georgia with three first-round picks, including No. 1 overall pick QB Bryce Young.