SEC Power Poll: Dawgs on top, preseason look at league race

By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Around the SEC" where we give you the latest from around the conference and how it impacts the Georgia program.

ATHENS — Georgia will start college football’s race to the CFP Championship from the pole position for the first time in Kirby Smart’s tenure, yet another box checked off by the eighth-year Bulldogs coach.

It’s “only” a preseason ranking, but such high expectations amount to respect, as Georgia holds the lofty perch despite …

• an unsettled QB situation

• the loss of two first-round picks from its defensive front

• the loss of two play-making defensive backs from its secondary

• the loss of two multi-dimension skill players at tight end and tailback

It seems like a lot to ask until one realizes how Smart replaced an-NFL-record 15 draft picks, and another 13 players who left via the portal (including four former starters) en route to last season’s 15-0 run.

A forgiving schedule provides Georgia a long runway into the 2023 slate, giving Smart plenty of time to sort out the quarterback position and grow his defense into yet another fearsome unit.

The Bulldogs don’t have to be the best in the nation every week, they just need to be better than who they play each week, and there is certainly a path for that.

Many other SEC programs find themselves with big shoes to fill, as Alabama matched Georgia with three first-round picks, including No. 1 overall pick QB Bryce Young.

Florida, Kentucky and Tennessee also saw their quarterbacks selected in the first three rounds, and of course UGA’s Stetson Bennett was a fourth-round pick.

The SEC will have a new look, to be sure, even if Georgia is becoming a familiar name atop the conference after winning the past two national titles.

The Bulldogs are almost a shoo-in to win the East Division in its final year of existence -- next year there will be no divisions.

But there are three teams capable of winning the West, including a Texas A&M team that has enough talent to make the four-team CFP field.

Here’s my take on how the league lines up via a preseason SEC power poll:

Tier One

1. Georgia: It’s the Dawgs’ time until proven otherwise

2. LSU: Tigers’ QB situation steady, must overcome brutal early schedule

3. Alabama: Gets LSU at home, but must solve QB puzzle with new coordinator

Tier Two

4. Texas A&M: Tons of returning talent, and an offensive whiz in Bobby Petrino

5. Tennessee: Orange Bowl win over Clemson with Joe Milton promising

Tier Three

6. Missouri: Tigers have some battled-tested players, could surprise

7. Arkansas: Hogs will count on experienced QB and rocket RB to carry them

8. Auburn: This won’t be the first time Hugh Freeze does more with less

9. Kentucky: N.C. State transfer Devin Leary is all the hype at quarterback

10. Ole Miss: 13 transfers last year, 13 more this year, and a QB competition to boot

Tier Four

11. South Carolina: Gamecocks’ expectations exceed talent and depth

12. Mississippi State: Mike Leach will be missed, even with potential All-SEC pass leader

13. Florida: Gators have the sort of schedule that could lead to coaching change

14. Vanderbilt: Stadium fiasco the latest embarrassment, brings down morale

clock iconclock icon
