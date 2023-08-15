“I think so many people make an assumption off of last year’s team and their accomplishments,” Smart said. “This team, number one, I asked them after the scrimmage and after we ran, what have you done to deserve anything you’ve gotten? And they’ve done nothing. They’ve done nothing. And we’ve got to get the right guys in the right spots, find the guys that can really tough it out and compete.”

If Georgia is going to end the season as the No. 1 team, it’ll have to get a lot better than what Smart saw in the team’s first scrimmage. That was the same case though for the last two Georgia teams, which won the national championship.

Smart cares far more about being the No. 1 team at the end of the season rather than the start.

To start the 2023 season, everyone will be chasing Georgia. But the season won’t be won in the opening 100 meters. And Georgia knows it has plenty of capable teams chasing after it.

Below are some additional takeaways regarding the initial AP Poll for the 2023 season and what it says about Georgia.

Georgia football sees two 2023 foes ranked in the initial poll