Georgia can’t quite play the disrespect card in the same manner it did last season. The Bulldogs will be ranked No. 1 to start the season for the first time under Kirby Smart, with the Bulldogs collecting 60 of the 63 first-place votes.
It’s not the first time though that the Bulldogs will start the season in first place. It last happened in 2008, a season that started with high hopes but ended up being a deeply unsatisfying 10-3.
Smart knows this specific Georgia team hasn’t yet proven it’s the best team in the sport. A big reason the Bulldogs are No. 1 is that they’ve ended the last two seasons as the best team in the sport