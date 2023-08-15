clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Georgia can’t quite play the disrespect card in the same manner it did last season. The Bulldogs will be ranked No. 1 to start the season for the first time under Kirby Smart, with the Bulldogs collecting 60 of the 63 first-place votes.

It’s not the first time though that the Bulldogs will start the season in first place. It last happened in 2008, a season that started with high hopes but ended up being a deeply unsatisfying 10-3.

Smart knows this specific Georgia team hasn’t yet proven it’s the best team in the sport. A big reason the Bulldogs are No. 1 is that they’ve ended the last two seasons as the best team in the sport

“I think so many people make an assumption off of last year’s team and their accomplishments,” Smart said. “This team, number one, I asked them after the scrimmage and after we ran, what have you done to deserve anything you’ve gotten? And they’ve done nothing. They’ve done nothing. And we’ve got to get the right guys in the right spots, find the guys that can really tough it out and compete.”

If Georgia is going to end the season as the No. 1 team, it’ll have to get a lot better than what Smart saw in the team’s first scrimmage. That was the same case though for the last two Georgia teams, which won the national championship.

Smart cares far more about being the No. 1 team at the end of the season rather than the start.

To start the 2023 season, everyone will be chasing Georgia. But the season won’t be won in the opening 100 meters. And Georgia knows it has plenty of capable teams chasing after it.

Below are some additional takeaways regarding the initial AP Poll for the 2023 season and what it says about Georgia.

Georgia football sees two 2023 foes ranked in the initial poll

Georgia’s schedule is going to be a season long talking point. When the road game against Oklahoma was cancelled at the behest of the SEC, Georgia replaced the Sooners with Ball State. The Sooners, even coming off a 6-7 season, were ranked No. 20 in the initial poll.

UT-Martin, Ball State, UAB and Georgia Tech were not ranked.

Only two of Georgia’s opponents were ranked in the initial poll, with Tennessee slotting in at No. 12 and Ole Miss at No. 22. Georgia won’t see either of those teams until November and it’s no guarantee either team is ranked by that point in the season.

Georgia could benefit from South Carolina beating North Carolina to open the season, with the Tar Heels being the No. 21 team and South Carolina being second in the receiving votes category of the poll.

The Bulldogs are going to have to show how dominant they can be on a week-to-week basis. They’ll have to play up to their own standard because Georgia may not face a team that can push it until November.

What to make of the other elite teams

Georgia was one of three SEC teams ranked in the top 5. Alabama came in at No. 4, while LSU was No. 5. Georgia won’t see either in the regular season, while the two teams play each other on Nov. 4.

The SEC had six teams ranked, the most of any conference in the initial poll. Texas A&M will start the season as the No. 23 team, even after going 5-7.

Two Big Ten teams sit behind Georgia, with Michigan at No. 2 and Ohio State at No. 3. Those two teams play each other on the final weekend of the regular season. A third Big Ten team sits at No. 7 in Penn State. Those three teams all face each other, with only one team capable of winning the division.

The PAC-12 actually tied the SEC with the most top 15 teams, as each conference enters the season with four. USC is the top-ranked team in the league, as the Trojans sit at No. 6.

The ACC put two teams in the top 10, with Florida State rather surprisingly slotting ahead of Clemson. The Seminoles will get a chance to prove their lofty ranking early, as they play LSU to open the season.

What past AP Polls have said about eventual national champions

Only once in the College Football Playoff era has the team that started the season No. 1 ended the season No. 1. That came back in 2017 with Alabama.

2023 Preseason AP Poll takeaways as Georgia football aims to start and end …
