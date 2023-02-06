ESPN names top newcomers for 2023 Georgia football team

Georgia signed the No. 2 overall recruiting class for the 2023 cycle, adding in a number of talented players to the program. Of the 26 signees, 12 rank among the top 100 overall prospects in the class. But in the eyes of ESPN’s Mark Schlabach, the top additions to the 2023 Georgia team won’t be an incoming freshman. Instead, it will be a pair of players they grabbed out of the transfer portal. Schlabach tabbed Mississippi State transfer RaRa Thomas and Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett as the new Bulldogs most likely to make an impact early for Georgia.

“As good as the Bulldogs were on offense in 2022, they didn’t have many consistent receivers outside of Ladd McConkey. Adonai Mitchell, who transferred to Texas, and Arian Smith were hurt for much of the season,” Schlabach wrote. Thomas and Lovett led their respective teams in receiving last season. Georgia saw Mitchell, Kearis Jackson and Dominick Blaylock depart the position this offseason. McConkey does return, along with Smith, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and tight end Brock Bowers is also back next season. Georgia will have a new starting quarterback, with one of Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton replacing Stetson Bennett. Rumors continue to swirl regarding offensive coordinator Todd Monken, as he has interviewed with multiple NFL teams at this point.

Georgia wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon spoke about what he expects from Thomas and Lovett prior to Georgia’s game against Ohio State. “They’ve done well and made plays and everything else in our conference playing against the same competition that we’re playing against,” McClendon said. “You know you can always judge what they’re doing vs. the level of competition that they’re going up against.” Thomas has already gotten into trouble, as he was arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges following a domestic dispute in January.