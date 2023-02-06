Georgia football podcast: Examining UGA’s most underrated offseason storyline
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,879 (Feb. 3, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why wide receiver Ladd McConkey’s decision to return to the Bulldogs in 2023 might be the offseason’s most underrated storyline.
Beginning of the show: The early months of the year are always a time of movement in college football. The coaching carousel spins, the transfer portal is open and players are also contemplating entering the NFL draft. Yet with all the departures -- and possible departures -- that have generated attention for UGA, a player who chose to remain with the Bulldogs should probably be getting more attention than it has gotten.
I’ll explain on today’s show why wide reciever Ladd McConkey’s decision to return in 2023 is arguably the offseason’s most underrated storyline.
Eight-minute mark: I discuss a fun comment from former Bulldogs safety Chris Smith about UGA’s chances of winning a third-straight national championship.
15-minute mark: I share an intriguing update on five-star tight end Duce Robinson.
20-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.
50-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including an update on when Texas and Oklahoma might join the league.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
NOTE: To be part of the Cool Down, please share your thoughts in the comment section at the bottom of the page.