Georgia football podcast: Examining UGA’s most underrated offseason storyline

Beginning of the show: The early months of the year are always a time of movement in college football. The coaching carousel spins, the transfer portal is open and players are also contemplating entering the NFL draft. Yet with all the departures -- and possible departures -- that have generated attention for UGA, a player who chose to remain with the Bulldogs should probably be getting more attention than it has gotten.

I’ll explain on today’s show why wide reciever Ladd McConkey’s decision to return in 2023 is arguably the offseason’s most underrated storyline.