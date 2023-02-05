Grading Georgia football’s recruiting efforts for the 2023 recruiting cycle

For the most part, the 2023 recruiting cycle has come to a close. The various recruiting sites have already updated their player rankings to reflect the 2024 signing class and Georgia assistants are currently on a brief vacation thanks to the dead period. So with that in mind, let’s take a look back on Georgia’s recruiting efforts for this past cycle. Obviously it’s far too early to judge any of these players, but Georgia had some obvious needs that had to be addressed in this signing cycle. It’s worth seeing how they did, especially knowing the Bulldogs bring in the No. 2 overall signing class for this cycle. *All rankings come via the On3 Consensus

Quarterback: C Georgia did not sign a quarterback in this cycle. It put all of its eggs in the Arch Manning basket, only for the 5-star quarterback to end up picking Texas. The reason it’s not an outright F is that Georgia didn’t exactly need to take a recruit at the quarterback position. There are always going to be quarterbacks in the transfer portal and none of Georgia’s returning quarterbacks entered the transfer portal.

This is the first time since Smart became the program’s head coach that Georgia did not end up taking a quarterback. In the event that one of Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff or Gunner Stockton end up transferring prior to the start of the 2023 season, the decision to not take a quarterback could prove to be an issue. But Georgia seems very comfortable taking two quarterbacks in the 2024 cycle, with Ryan Puglisi already committed. Related: Georgia football community celebrates commitment of big-time quarterback Ryan Puglisi Running back: B-

Georgia signed only one running back this cycle, as it was able to flip Roderick Robinson from UCLA. The 4-star running back offers an impressive size and speed combination and we’ve seen enough from Dell McGee to know that you can absolutely trust his running back evaluation. The reason this grade is a B- though is because of who Georgia missed out on. Justice Haynes finished the cycle as the No. 2 running back. He is the son of Georgia great Verron Haynes and played his entire high school career in the metro Atlanta area. Yet Georgia was unable to land his services, as Haynes instead signed with Alabama. It was one of the more shocking decisions of the cycle and one that will no doubt have an impact on the future of the SEC. Haynes is that good of a prospect. Related: Roderick Robinson II: The stuff you don’t know about the next great UGA running back is pretty special Wide receiver: A Bryan McClendon made a strong statement in his first year back at Georgia. He added some serious speed to the room with all three of his high school signings. Yazeed Haynes looks like he may be in a position to help early, while Tyler Williams is the highest-rated wide receiver signee since the 2020 cycle.