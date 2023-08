Georgia still has plenty of talent even after putting so many players in the pros. The Bulldogs continue to sign elite recruiting classes and will likely open the 2023 season as the No. 1 team in the country. The Bulldogs have won back-to-back national championships and certainly seem capable of doing so again in 2023.

The Bulldogs open the season on Sept. 2 when they host UT-Martin. They game is set for a 6 p.m. ET start.