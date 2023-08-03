clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ATHENS — Jamon Dumas-Johnson demonstrated why he is a leader for the Georgia football program on Thursday.

Not because he made some spectacular play in practice or celebrated a teammate.

But because he stood and took accountability for his actions. He owned the consequences following his offseason arrest for reckless driving and racing.

The arrest was made in February but the event itself took place in January, prior to the racing incident that saw Dumas-Johnson’s teammate, Devin Willock, lose his life along with Georgia staffer Chandler LeCroy.

“I’m definitely disappointed in myself and the decision I made,” Dumas-Johnson said. “I’ve been disciplined for that and really just looking forward to move on from that. I made a bad decision, but I take full responsibility for what I did.”

The junior linebacker has received plenty of accolades this offseason, as he was named First Team All-SEC at SEC media days. He’s been tabbed an All-American by others.

Dumas-Johnson finished second on the team in tackles last season and knows he’ll have to take on an even bigger role for Georgia this season. His fellow inside linebacker, Smael Mondon, is going to miss parts of camp due to a foot injury.

Dumas-Johnson knows he will have to do more for the team entering a pivotal junior season. And that starts with being a leader.

“I’m loud, energetic. So that fits the linebacker qualities and the characteristics to be a linebacker, especially here at the University of Georgia,” Dumas-Johnson said. “Just really growing as a person, knowing what you were wrong at. You can’t move past something unless you take credit for it. And that’s what I try to do.”

Dumas-Johnson didn’t get into specifics about what the discipline process looked like for him but the Hyattsville, Md., native swears it was strong enough to ensure he won’t slip up again.

He’s been hard on himself, recognizing that he did not make the right decision prior to his arrest. Dumas-Johnson doesn’tt believe Georgia has a culture problem but he did say that bad choices have been made and that the team has to do better.

The Georgia defense needs Dumas-Johnson to be at his best this season. From an on-field standpoint, Dumas-Johnson is one of the best linebackers in college football. He finished his first season as a starter with 70 tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks.

He also took up the mantle of being the defense’s vocal leader after Nolan Smith suffered an injury. He’ll be an even louder voice for the Bulldogs this season.

“This defense is not the same without him. He’s the voice,” teammate Javon Bullard said. “As a middle linebacker, you have to take on that role. It’s something that we don’t take likely. He’s been under great leadership prior to getting here. It’s big shoes but he’s taken on that role and embraces it. He comes to work day-in and day-out. He’s a close friend of mine that I look up to on the defense. We have to be on the same page.

“I’m excited for his future and the things he’s going to do this season.”

Dumas-Johnson has a bright future for the Bulldogs, provided he continues to make the right choices. That he elected to be so publicly accountable and forthright regarding his previous mistakes demonstrates why he occupies a leadership role for the Bulldogs.

Dumas-Johnson has been chastised for the arrest. He should be commended for owning it in the manner in which he did.

That is what leaders do. They own their mistakes and grow from them.

“You can’t dwell on the past,” Dumas-Johnson said. “If I dwell in the past, what do you think the defense is going to do? I’m the leader of the defense, one of them. You just have to keep moving forward.”

