Dumas-Johnson didn’t get into specifics about what the discipline process looked like for him but the Hyattsville, Md., native swears it was strong enough to ensure he won’t slip up again.

He’s been hard on himself, recognizing that he did not make the right decision prior to his arrest. Dumas-Johnson doesn’tt believe Georgia has a culture problem but he did say that bad choices have been made and that the team has to do better.

The Georgia defense needs Dumas-Johnson to be at his best this season. From an on-field standpoint, Dumas-Johnson is one of the best linebackers in college football. He finished his first season as a starter with 70 tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks.

He also took up the mantle of being the defense’s vocal leader after Nolan Smith suffered an injury. He’ll be an even louder voice for the Bulldogs this season.

“This defense is not the same without him. He’s the voice,” teammate Javon Bullard said. “As a middle linebacker, you have to take on that role. It’s something that we don’t take likely. He’s been under great leadership prior to getting here. It’s big shoes but he’s taken on that role and embraces it. He comes to work day-in and day-out. He’s a close friend of mine that I look up to on the defense. We have to be on the same page.

“I’m excited for his future and the things he’s going to do this season.”