Georgia football coaches continue to rave about ‘old man’ Jamon Dumas-Johnson

We finally learned the origin of Jamon Dumas-Johnson’s nickname. The team calls him Pop, not because he’s a ferocious hitter but rather because of his physical appearance. “He looks like an old man, so we call him Pop,” running backs coach Dell McGee said. “I think he’s done a great job.” McGee is far from the only coach to praise Dumas-Johnson this fall. The sophomore linebacker continues to establish himself as the leader in Georgia’s inside linebacker room. In a group with multiple veterans and former 5-star prospects, it’s Dumas-Johnson who has become the unquestioned leader in the group.

“Pops (Jamon Dumas-Johnson) has probably been the most consistent guy in that group,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “We’re looking for some mental and physical toughness out of that group. There’s some talented young players.” Related: Kirby Smart praises Georgia football linebacker Smael Mondon: ‘As good an athlete as I’ve seen’ The work Dumas-Johnson has put in so far in fall camp backs up what he did in the spring and in a backup role last fall. Ever since arriving at Georgia last summer, all the Baltimore native has done is make play after play for the Bulldogs in practice.

He was also a fixture on Georgia’s special teams units last season, often a harbinger for future playing time. With the Bulldogs sending three linebackers off to the NFL, Dumas-Johnson knew he was going to have an opportunity to make an impact for the 2022 team. What has further impressed coaches this offseason is how Dumas-Johnson has gone about making the most of said opportunity. “I think he’s challenged himself,” inside linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann said. “He knows in the summer you attack strength and conditioning to be able to say, hey I might have an increased role this year. What do I have to do in terms of my strength and conditioning to do whatever role is asked of me? He loves football. He practices really hard. He’s an instinctive, physical player, but (we) need to continue to see him grow.”