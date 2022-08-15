SEC Shorts rolls out the red carpet for Georgia football in hilarious new video
You can tell the season is getting close, as SEC Shorts dropped a new video on Monday. And it’s one that is sure to make Georgia fans chuckle.
In the video, teams are boarding a plane, with the destination being the 2022 season. After Vanderbilt and Auburn were allowed to board early for needing some extra assistance, the Bulldogs were up next.
And the team had the red carpet rolled out for them to get on the plane, as the attendant did call for the defending national champions to hope on board.
While Georgia very much enjoyed the success it experienced last season, head coach Kirby Smart knows this team will have to be different if it is to win again this season.
The Bulldogs have 15 draft picks to replace from last season’s team, along with a host of transfers. Georgia did sign the No. 3 ranked recruiting class in 2022 and it does bring back a number of key contributors on the offensive side of the ball.
To be sure, Georgia still has plenty of talent and is the favorite to win the SEC east this season. The Bulldogs though may need to score a bit more this season than they did last year, as much of last season’s defense is now playing in the NFL.
If the first scrimmage is any indication, Georgia should be well positioned to do that. Quarterback Stetson Bennett returns, as does tight end Brock Bowers. Add in Darnell Washington, Kenny McIntosh, AD Mitchell and a strong offensive line, and the Bulldogs are poised to have one of the better offenses in the country this season.
“I do think we are bigger than we’ve been at guard, which is usually a good indicator that we can be physical,” Smart said on the offensive line after Saturday’s scrimmage. “We’ve got (Xavier) Truss and Tate (Ratledge) who wasn’t there today. When you start putting those body types out there, they are just massive.”
Georgia won’t have to hop on a plane for its first game, as the Bulldogs open the 2022 season against the Oregon Ducks. The game will be played in Atlanta on Sept. 3 with a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff. The first road game for Georgia is on Sept. 17, when the Bulldogs visit South Carolina.
