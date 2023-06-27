Michigan reportedly makes a loud statement about Georgia football’s place in college football

Michigan is not set to play Georgia during the 2023 college football season. The two teams last met in the 2021 Orange Bowl, a game Georgia won handily over Jim Harbaugh and company. Yet the Wolverines are in some ways focused on beating Georgia during the 2023 season. On a recent podcast with Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks of the NFL Network, Bruce Feldman of the Athletic shared that Michigan had installed a “Beat Georgia” period into its practice schedule.

In the 2022 edition of the playoffs, both sides met with Georgia winning 34-11. The final score does not indicate how much of a romp the game was for Georgia, with the Bulldogs taking a 27-3 lead in the first half. The Bulldogs dominated a physical Michigan team. These two programs had been favored to meet in last year’s national championship game but the Wolverines were undone with a loss to TCU. Georgia beat Ohio State in the Peach Bowl before then stomping TCU 65-7 in the national championship. Georgia has won back-to-back national championships, the first team to do so in the College Football Playoff era. The Bulldogs have several key pieces to replace yet will once again be favored to win it all.

It’s clear Georgia is at the top of the college football hierarchy for now. But as Kirby Smart has repeatedly said, Georgia is not worried about any would-be challengers. The Bulldogs must focus on themselves and play up to their own standard. “We create our sense of urgency. The game doesn’t do it,” Smart said after Georgia’s spring game. “What sets it is when we put that ball down in Sanford Stadium, those scrimmages you had in fall camp, we’re going against the best team that we play and your standard had better be right. “You go out there in practice and you’re not playing your best, you’re playing against as good a team as you’ll play. So, it’s not about the team we play, guys. It’s about what we do.” Georgia has a long way to go if it is to meet up with Michigan during the 2023 football season. The Bulldogs will open the season against UT-Martin on Sept. 2. If Georgia is to meet up with Michigan in 2023, it will do so in the College Football Playoff.