WATCH: Members of the Georgia football team make return to Camp Sunshine
One of the time-honored off-season traditions for Georgia football was the team making a trip to Camp Sunshine to spend time with campers who have or are battling cancer.
The camp, which has been open since 1984, aims to help children and their families with various recreational, educational and support programs.
The pandemic interrupted this tradition for the team, but last week saw a few select members of the team make the trip back to Camp Sunshine for the first time since 2019.
“Camp Sunshine has always been special to Georgia Football,” Georgia assistant director of player personnel Austin Chambers shared in a social media post. “Glad we were able to finally make it back for the first time since 2019. All these kids have an amazing story and live their life to the fullest despite the circumstances they have been dealt!”
The trip to Camp Sunshine was not the first time this offseason that Georgia has shared some of its community outreach in terms of helping the Athens community. And it hasn’t just been limited to helping those around the Athens area, as a number of Georgia players have held various football camps and other outreach activities.
For all the attention and pressure that is put on Georgia players on fall Saturdays, they’ve still found time to go out and use their platforms for positivity in the community. The Power G carries a lot of power and the members of the team understand the responsibility that comes with that.