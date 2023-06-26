WATCH: Members of the Georgia football team make return to Camp Sunshine

One of the time-honored off-season traditions for Georgia football was the team making a trip to Camp Sunshine to spend time with campers who have or are battling cancer.

The camp, which has been open since 1984, aims to help children and their families with various recreational, educational and support programs.

The pandemic interrupted this tradition for the team, but last week saw a few select members of the team make the trip back to Camp Sunshine for the first time since 2019.