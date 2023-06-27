Why 2023 football season will be pivotal for outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr.

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, and everything else UGA. Georgia football needs a big season from Marvin Jones Jr. Coming out of the 2022 season, perhaps no player on the Georgia roster needed to have a strong offseason than outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr. The Bulldogs saw veterans Nolan Smith and Robert Beal depart for the NFL. Georgia brings back Chaz Chambliss and he’ll be a key part of the linebacker rotation for Georgia this year. But he does not offer the upside of being an every-down player like Jones does in theory. At 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, he has the size to hold in the run game while possessing the athleticism to get after opposing quarterbacks.

Jones though has not had a chance to make many improvements this offseason after he needed to have shoulder surgery. The injury helps explain why Jones’ numbers were somewhat dulled in 2022. He played in 13 games but had only four tackles and 1.0 sack for the Bulldogs. That’s even with Smith missing most of the second half of the 2022 season with a torn pectoral injury. Given Georgia was so thin at outside linebacker last season, Jones probably couldn’t have had the surgery when he arrived in Athens last summer. Jones had the surgery in January, shortly after the season came to an end. Barring a setback, he should be good to go to start fall camp. “They didn’t do much. I saw them do a lot of ab work, a lot of ropes, a lot of sit-ups, and a lot of getting yelled at by the microphone because I’m mad they’re not out there,” Kirby Smart said of Jones Jr., Dan Jackson and Jalon Walker after spring practice. “They haven’t been able to do a lot. They all three take every walkthrough rep. They sit in every meeting. They pay attention, they hear your script, they make calls, they coach younger players. That’s the culture that’s created. Like hey man, you’re not in, you better coach the next guy up. They did that.”

Dawgnation Dawgnation Marvin Jones Jr. reflects on his freshman season, why offseason will be crucial for UGA pass rusher Jones will need to have a strong fall camp for a number of reasons. First, Smart is banking on getting more havoc/negative plays from the outside linebackers this year. He said as much after the spring game.

Losing Jalen Carter undoubtedly plays a part in that. Georgia is also likely to be aggressive with blitzing its inside linebackers as has always been the case under Smart. Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon both had sacks in the win over Ohio State and Nakobe Dean finished second on the team in sacks in 2021 with 6.0. A more experienced Jones though would certainly help ease some of the concerns that come with aggressively blitzing your inside linebackers. There’s also the benefit of being able to keep him potentially on the field for all three downs. Landing Jones was a major recruiting win for the 2022 recruiting cycle, as the Bulldogs beat Oklahoma, Alabama and USC to sign the 5-star pass rusher. He was viewed as a major piece for the future of the Georgia outside linebacker room. But with Georgia seeing so much turnover at the outside linebacker position in recent seasons, the Bulldogs needed another big outside linebacker haul in the 2023 recruiting class. Outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe delivered in signing Damon Wilson, Sam M’Pemba and Gabe Harris. M’Pemba and Harris are seen as more developmental prospects but Wilson impressed early this spring. The freshman from Venice, Fla., looked like a 5-star pass rusher in the spring when he finished with 2.0 sacks. Smart tried to pump the breaks on hyping up Wilson but it’s clear Georgia envisions some type of role for Wilson. And that could make things difficult for projecting Jones’ future.

“The sooner they get ready, the better we’re going to be,” Smart said of Wilson and freshman Jordan Hall. “Becuase we’re going to need both those guys to step up and play. They’re just young. It’s okay to be young. They have a ways to go and I think they’ll get there. I think both of those guys will contribute and help us next season. I’m very pleased with where they are and how hard they work but they’re not there yet.” Dawgnation Dawgnation Damon Wilson’s fast start helps answer a big defensive question for Georgia football Georgia coaches make it very clear that a 5-star label has no impact on your playing time at Georgia. While that’s mostly used to show that coaches don’t play favorites based on recruiting rankings, in this case that Jones was a 5-star prospect won’t ensure him a path to the field. Wilson was as well and Georgia will simply play whichever one is better. Jones has an advantage given that he has gone through a full season already. But he missed valuable practice time this spring and that did give an opening for Wilson to make a strong first impression. When practice starts, Jones is going to have a lot of eyes on how he practices and looks in Georgia’s scrimmages. If he plays well, that will go a long way to easing some of the concerns about Georgia’s outside linebacker room. In the event that he doesn’t progress as fast as the coaches would like, Wilson could find himself taking some of the reps many thought Jones would earn. And the larger questions about the outlook of the outside linebacker room will follow Georgia into the regular season. Dawgs on Twitter