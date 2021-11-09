National media expects Tennessee to give Georgia football a ‘difficult test’ in Week 11

Georgia continues to play like the best team in the country. The Bulldogs have proved their worthiness of the No. 1 ranking in all polls, with a 43-6 win over Missouri being the latest example. “The top-ranked Bulldogs allowed just 273 yards to Missouri and Stetson Bennett IV threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns in the 43-6 blowout,” CBS Sports’ Barrett Sallee wrote. " Ho hum, just another complete performance from the best team in the country.” With the latest version of the College Football Playoff rankings dropping at 9 p.m. on Tuesday night, Georgia is once again expected to retain the top spot. If anything, the results of last week have led to only more confusion as far as which teams should be ranked second through fourth.

Georgia is a heavy favorite entering this weekend. But where as the likes of Missouri and Florida have been unable to hang with the Bulldogs some seem to think Tennessee will be able to do so. The Volunteers come in averaging 38.2 points per game, good for third in the SEC. There is an expectation among those in the national media that this game will be a stiff test for the Georgia defense. “Georgia’s defense, which leads the FBS while allowing only 6.6 points per game, might get one of its more difficult tests from the Volunteers’ high-flying offense,” ESPN’s Mark Schlabach wrote.

Kirby Smart voiced similar concerns when speaking to reporters on Monday, comparing the uniqueness of Tennessee’s tempo to that of the old triple option offenses at Georgia Tech. “It’s so fast you can’t really simulate it in your practices, so you have to try and find a creative way to practice for it,” Smart said. “It’s so different that it’s hard to prepare for. You can’t simulate it with your team unless you do it. We don’t do that as well as they do it, so it makes it tough to prepare for.” Related: Kirby Smart’s Georgia defense braces for lightning-fast Tennessee offense