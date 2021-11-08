Georgia stock report: No. 1 Bulldogs’ soar above the rest, offense surges with returning players

ATHENS — Georgia football might not have ever looked this much better than the rest of college football than the Bulldogs do now. Coach Kirby Smart, of course, found plenty of things to be perturbed about in the wake of the 43-6 win over Missouri on Saturday.

Smart called the 37-point win “a wake-up call” for his football team, using adjectives such as “sloppy,” lackadaisical” and “subpar” to describe parts of the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs’ game against the hapless Tigers. RELATED: Kirby Smart continues to raise bar on unbeaten Bulldogs And yet, no other college football team can remotely make a case for the No. 1 ranking that Georgia has held the past five weeks. The Bulldogs (9-0. 7-0 SEC) head to Tennessee (5-4, 3-3) for a 3:30 p.m. game at Neyland Stadium looking to complete what would be their first perfect SEC season since 1982. RELATED: Georgia a massive road favorite against Vols in Knoxville For all of Smart’s complaints — all of them warranted, it’s worth noting — there were some very strong performances that Vols’ coaches will surely study closely on film. Stock soaring

Pass protection: Stetson Bennett had all day to find receivers and said he wasn’t even touched except for the two occasions he carried the ball. Former 5-star Broderick Jones is ready to cement himself at left tackle with Jamaree Salyer out. Nolan Smith: It took nearly three years for Smith to get on the field and get his opportunity to show off the football skills that made him the No. 1 overall prospect. Smith added a block punt to his repertoire, as the wait for him to come to fruition has proven worthwhile Travon Walker: Walker doesn’t get the sort of spotlight or glory that Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean get, but he’s a special player in his own right as he proved with a critical fourth-down open-field stop and two TFLs. RECAP: How Georgia scored, final stats from 43-6 win over Missouri Stock up Jermaine Burton: Burton reminded everyone why he came with so much hype as a prized former pupil of all-time receiving leader Terrence Edwards. If Burton can stay healthy, even bigger things could be ahead. Arian Smith: People debate where he’s a track guy playing football, or a football player running track, but no one can argue the value of a 4.23-second 40-yard dash. Smith’s 35-yard catch was his only reception, but it was impressive.

RELATED: Georgia receivers return only the beginning Kenny McIntosh: McIntosh’s 2 catches for 37 yards included an incredible one-handed catch that would have likely been a touchdown if thrown on target, McIntosh has special receiving skills in addition to his talents as a cutback runner. JT Daniels: Daniels 7-of-11 passing performance after a six-week layoff from game action wasn’t perfect, but Smart said he had “command” of the offense.. Daniels took a hit behind the second-team line, testing his health. Daijun Edwards: The sophomore might not get many opportunities, but he made the most of his four touches with 29 yards rushing and another 37 yards receiving. Stock even Zamir White: White broke a 13-yard run against a Missouri defense that entered the game last in the nation in run defense, but he finished with only 14 yards on 9 carries. There wasn’t much daylight to be found. Jack Podlesny: Podlesny made field goals of 20 and 25 yards after Smart passed up letting him attempt a 52-yarder in the first quarter, going for it on fourth down at the Missouri 35 instead (which proved wise, as Smith reeled in a TD catch).

Darnell Washington: It’s surprising to see such a talented player targeted only once, but there aren’t many passes to go around in the current offensive mode. Georgia defense: The Bulldogs still lead the nation in scoring defense (6.56 points) and look like the best unit in the nation, but they failed to force a turnover for the second time in the past three games and allowed Missouri more than 100 yards rushing.

UGA News