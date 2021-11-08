Florida begins making changes as Gators reportedly part with defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, offensive line coach John Hevesy

After a 34-7 loss to Georgia, it became clear Florida was likely going to have to make some changes. A 40-17 loss to South Carolina necessitated those changes, as Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reports that Florida has parted ways with defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and offensive line coach John Hevesy. Following the loss to South Carolina, Florida is now 4-5 on the season and 2-5 in SEC play. In Dan Mullen’s last 10 games against Power 5 teams, Florida is now just 2-8. Grantham and Hevesy both came with Mullen from Mississippi State, with the latter working with Mullen for over 20 consecutive seasons. The Gators are easily one of the more disappointing teams in college football, as they were expected to be a top-25 team this season. But ever since a 31-29 loss to Alabama in Week 3, Florida has so clearly regressed this season.

Georgia fans know Grantham well as he was the defensive coordinator for the Bulldogs from 2010 through 2013. One interesting aspect to note is that former Georgia linebacker Chrisitan Robinson is also on Mullen's defensive staff, as he serves as the linebackers coach. These may not be the last changes Florida makes, given how disappointing things have been for the Gators. Florida currently has the No. 22 ranked recruiting class in the country, far below where a program of Florida's stature should be. Mullen drew further criticism this week for how he handled a question about recruiting before then canceling media availability for the rest of the week.