Missouri
6
Final
43
(1) Georgia
  • Florida
    17
    Final
    South Carolina
    40
  • Mississippi State
    Sat, 11/13 on ESPN @5:00 ET
    (12) Auburn
    New Mexico State
    Sat, 11/13 on SEC Network @5:00 ET
    (3) Alabama
    Samford
    Sat, 11/13 on ESPN+ @5:00 ET
    Florida
    South Carolina
    Sat, 11/13 on SEC Network @9:00 ET
    Missouri
  • (18) Kentucky
    Sun, 11/14 on ESPN2 @12:00 AM ET
    Vanderbilt
    (13) Texas A&M
    Sun, 11/14 on ESPN @12:00 AM ET
    (15) Ole Miss
    Arkansas
    Sun, 11/14 on SEC Network @12:30 AM ET
    LSU
    Liberty
    14
    Final
    (15) Ole Miss
    27
  • (12) Auburn
    3
    Final
    (13) Texas A&M
    20
    Mississippi State
    28
    Final
    Arkansas
    31
    LSU
    14
    Final
    (3) Alabama
    20
    Tennessee
    45
    Final
    (18) Kentucky
    42
  • Florida
    17
    Final
    South Carolina
    40
  • Mississippi State
    Sat, 11/13 on ESPN @5:00 ET
    (12) Auburn
    New Mexico State
    Sat, 11/13 on SEC Network @5:00 ET
    (3) Alabama
    Samford
    Sat, 11/13 on ESPN+ @5:00 ET
    Florida
    South Carolina
    Sat, 11/13 on SEC Network @9:00 ET
    Missouri
georgia football-georgia podcast-uga-florida
GAINESVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 06: Head coach Dan Mullen of the Florida Gators watches the action during the game against the LSU Tigers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on October 6, 2018 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Florida begins making changes as Gators reportedly part with defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, offensive line coach John Hevesy

@Kconnorriley
Posted

After a 34-7 loss to Georgia, it became clear Florida was likely going to have to make some changes. A 40-17 loss to South Carolina necessitated those changes, as Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reports that Florida has parted ways with defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and offensive line coach John Hevesy.

Following the loss to South Carolina, Florida is now 4-5 on the season and 2-5 in SEC play. In Dan Mullen’s last 10 games against Power 5 teams, Florida is now just 2-8. Grantham and Hevesy both came with Mullen from Mississippi State, with the latter working with Mullen for over 20 consecutive seasons.

The Gators are easily one of the more disappointing teams in college football, as they were expected to be a top-25 team this season. But ever since a 31-29 loss to Alabama in Week 3, Florida has so clearly regressed this season.

Georgia fans know Grantham well as he was the defensive coordinator for the Bulldogs from 2010 through 2013. One interesting aspect to note is that former Georgia linebacker Chrisitan Robinson is also on Mullen’s defensive staff, as he serves as the linebackers coach.

These may not be the last changes Florida makes, given how disappointing things have been for the Gators. Florida currently has the No. 22 ranked recruiting class in the country, far below where a program of Florida’s stature should be. Mullen drew further criticism this week for how he handled a question about recruiting before then canceling media availability for the rest of the week.

Related: Even Georgia football players understand recruiting better than Dan Mullen

That move was then followed by the aforementioned loss to South Carolina. The Gators were 18-point favorites, yet ended up trailing 40-10 at one point in the second half of the loss.

Florida’s schedule should allow the Gators to end the year with some wins as they close with games against Samford, Missouri and Florida State. But many thought the South Carolina game would be an easy win and it proved to be a disaster.

Either way, this season has not gone as planned for Florida and it’s fair to wonder how much longer Mullen may be in charge in Florida if the current results continue.

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation