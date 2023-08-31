Tate Ratledge shares the key to Georgia’s 2023 offensive line success

Smart wasn’t all fire and brimstorm when it came to the offensive line. He’s seen plenty of promising moments during practice to know there’s serious potential with this group.

Not just with the returning starters in Sedrick Van Pran, Tate Ratledge and Xavier Truss. But even some of the backups behind them.

Smart has his worries about depth, as is the case with every position, but this offensive line isn’t just five deep. It’s closer to nine.

“Just the maulers that we’ve got up front. It’s not just in our first group, but the second group as well,’ defensive lineman Zion Logue said. “Our first two or three groups can go to any school in the country and play, I feel like. That’s what we pride ourselves on here at the University of Georgia. If a guy goes down, next guy’s got to be able to step up. We really believe and pride ourselves on that.”

Georgia has Amarius Mims poised to take over at right tackle. He’s received plenty of praise this offseason, be it from teammates like Brinson or NFL draft evaluators such as Mel Kiper Jr.

While he may have the highest ceiling of anyone on the offensive line, it shouldn’t be overlooked that the interior of the offensive line is all returning for another season. Van Pran has 30 starts under his belt, while Ratledge and Truss both started for Georgia last season.