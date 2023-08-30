Game week is finally here for the Georgia Bulldogs, as they open the season against UT-Martin on Saturday.

While there is expected to be little drama in terms of the week 1 game, the Bulldogs figure to be one of the more talked about teams throughout the 2023 season.

The Bulldogs will be aiming to win their third straight national championship, something not done since Minnesota accomplished the feat in the 1930′s. Because of the fact that Georgia has won back-to-back national championships and is attempting an unprecedented feat in modern college football, ESPN’s David Hale has the Bulldogs in a tier of their own entering this season.

“Fresh off back-to-back national titles for the Bulldogs, and the depth chart still includes Kendall Milton and Mykel Williams and Nazir Stackhouse and Javon Bullard and Malaki Starks and Tate Ratledge and Brock Bowers (No. 2 in ESPN’s top 100 players list),” Hale wrote. “Seriously, how is Bowers only a junior? It’s really not fair.”