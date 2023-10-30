ATHENS — As hard as it is to believe, the upcoming game against the Ole Miss Rebels will be Georgia’s final home game of the 2023 season.

The SEC announced it will use a six-day option to announce the Week 11 game. The contest will start at 3:30 on CBS, 7 p.m. on ESPN or 7:30 on the SEC Network. The other games being considered are LSU-Florida and Missouri-Tennessee.

Georgia is 5-0 at home on the season and will host No. 14 Missouri this coming weekend.

“It’s going to be a big one next week,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. ”That’s a really good team, I’ve always said they’re extremely physical, big, tough. Eli does an incredible job on offense. Nobody is playing better on offense right now in the country than they are with their quarterback. We looked at them during the off week. We took a day and said, ‘Hey, we’re going to look at these guys before we move to Florida,’ and they’re good. They’ll be well rested coming into our place.”

Georgia has won 25 straight games overall and has not lost a home game since 2019. The Bulldogs have the longest home-winning streak in the country as well.

As for the Ole Miss Rebels, they are off to a 7-1 start and are ranked No. 11 in the most recent AP Poll. The Rebels took down Vanderbilt 33-7 this past weekend.

This will be the first time Kirby Smart and Lane Kiffin face off as head coaches. The pair worked on the same Alabama staff under Nick Saban during the 2014 and 2015 seasons. Kiffin is in his fourth year as the head coach at Ole Miss.

As for Smart, Ole Miss is the only SEC school that he has not beaten as Georgia’s head coach. The Rebels beat Georgia 45-14 when they last met back in 2016.

Georgia throttled Florida 43-20 this past weekend. It was a dominant performance from the No. 1 ranked team in the country which is attempting to round itself in the best version of itself.

Saturday’s game against Missouri is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on CBS. Ole Miss takes on Texas A&M this weekend, with that game starting at 12 p.m. ET and airing on ESPN.

Georgia football-Ole Miss game time, TV Network for Week 11 game

Date: Nov. 11

Location: Athens, Ga.

Game time: TBD

TV Network: TBD