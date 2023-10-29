ATHENS — Georgia football put forth a dominant performance on Saturday, beating Florida 43-20.

The Bulldogs now sit at 8-0 and find themselves once again atop the AP Poll Top 25 rankings. Georgia is also No. 1 in the Week 10 Coaches Poll as well.

Starting on Tuesday though, a new set of rankings will command attention as that is when the College Football Playoff rankings debut for the first time this season.

Behind Georgia in this week’s AP Poll are Michigan at No. 2, Ohio State at No. 3, Florida State at No. 4 and Washington at No. 5. Those teams will all be vying for a spot in the top four rankings.

Of course, the first batch of rankings don’t always end up being predictive. Last season saw Tennessee start as the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings and Georgia was No. 3. The Bulldogs went on to beat Tennessee 27-13.

Head coach Kirby Smart traditionally isn’t all that worried about the rankings when they come out on Tuesday evenings. He made that clear following the win over Florida.

“We look at all our tape. We watch practice, and then we go third down plan and go over that. I don’t even see it (rankings),” Smart said. “I get text messages about it and things like that, but we all know the deal. You’ve got to win the games you play and take care of that. The rest is out of our hands.”

The first playoff rankings come out at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Georgia will get another chance to impress the committee this coming week, as the Bulldogs host No. 14 Missouri. The Tigers get the advantage of having last week off. Missouri is 7-1 and very much controls its destiny in the SEC East race.

Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden is one of the top receivers in the country and someone Georgia knows well from the recruiting trail.

“I know how talented they are. We recruited both of them, one of them hard,” Smart said. “I know they’re terrorizing defenses across our conference. They’re extremely talented in a good system.”

The game against Missouri is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on CBS.

Below you can see the full Week 10 AP Poll top 25 rankings.

AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 10