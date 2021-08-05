Key Georgia football position battles entering fall camp

The Georgia Bulldogs return to the practice field on Friday as they ready for the start of the 2021 season. Georgia should be one of the top teams in the country thanks to the likes of JT Daniels, Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean. But questions do exist for Georgia. At some key positions as well. While Kirby Smart did learn and get some answers out of spring practice, he’ll hope that his team is able to solidify some of those unknowns in the coming weeks. Below are the big position battles to watch for Georgia ahead of its season-opener against Clemson.

X wide receiver position This spot would’ve gone to George Pickens had he not torn his ACL back in March. With Pickens out for the foreseeable future, the Bulldogs will need someone else to step up alongside Jermaine Burton and Kearis Jackson. The Bulldogs did bring in Arik Gilbert from LSU and will move the former 5-star prospect to wide receiver. His physicality would make him a prime candidate to step in for Pickens.

Related: Arik Gilbert expected to be cleared: ‘Obviously he’s special’ Georgia also has some in-house options as well it will turn to in Justin Robinson and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint. Robinson impressed during spring practice before picking up an injury that kept him out of the spring scrimmage. Rosemy-Jacksaint meanwhile is recovering from a season-ending ankle injury he suffered against Florida. The sophomore did start two games last season in place of Pickens and Smart seems to have some optimism Rosemy-Jacksaint could be good to go to start the season.

“The receiver position has been the one that we’ve had the most injuries occur, and we’re also at a little bit of a deficit there in terms of our numbers because of the portal guys that left,” Smart said at SEC media days. “It’s not that we don’t have good receivers, we just don’t have depth.” Tate Ratledge vs. Xavier Truss You could put the left tackle position down as the actual position here. But the battle isn’t so much at this point between Truss, Jamaree Salyer and Amairus Mims. It’ll come down to whether Georgia feels more comfortable with Ratledge at right guard than Truss at left tackle. If the answer is Truss, Salyer will slide to left guard and move Justin Shaffer over to right guard. If Georgia ends up starting Ratledge at right guard, Salyer will take the left tackle position where he started nine games in 2020 and Shaffer will play left guard. The Bulldogs have a deep and talented group among its offensive line. Players like Mims and Sedrick Van Pran will look to crack the rotation as the season goes on. Against a strong Clemson defensive line though, Georgia will want to have some confidence in either Ratledge or Truss to hold the line.