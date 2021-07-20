Arik Gilbert expected to be cleared: ‘Obviously he’s special’

Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided some good news on the Arik Gilbert front on Tuesday when he told reporters that wide receiver Arik Gilbert is expected to be cleared for the 2021 season. “Fully expect him to be ready to start the season,” Smart said. “He’s currently enrolled in summer school, should be eligible.” Gilbert transferred to Georgia after spending his freshman season at LSU where he caught 35 passes for 368 yards and three touchdowns.

He will play wide receiver for the Bulldogs after arriving playing tight end for LSU. Gilbert was the highest-ranked tight end in the history of the 247Sports Composite rankings “The most impressive thing with him for me is how much he loves football,” Georgia quarterback JT Daniels said. “How much time he puts into it. It is impressive. There’s a lot of guys with great talent that like football. He’s a guy with great talent that loves football and it’s awesome to see.” Gilbert will be counted on to make for the loss of injured wide receiver George Pickens, who suffered an ACL injury in March.