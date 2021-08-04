WATCH: New Georgia OL commit Griffin Scroggs chats with DawgNation

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry tees up the chance to see and hear from newly-minted Georgia Bulldog commitment Griffin Scroggs of Grayson High School in Metro Atlanta. ============================================================= Griffin Scroggs committed to Georgia on Tuesday night. He has all the qualities that one might look for in an offensive lineman.

There’s just something different about the players who man that position. “He is a very kind and loving and giving person,” his mother Jackie Scroggs said. “He is the person that is going to help that person near them that is struggling and not kick them down. He’s an encourager.” He’s the guy that brings his teammates over to his house after practice to hang out.

Scroggs had been to UGA about seven times before he finally knew what he had to do. He had to man up and call the Georgia Tech staff to tell him of his intention to de-commit. He was on his way to Georgia. That’s the same young man who grew up from the lad who made those all-camp teams at Kirby Smart’s first youth football camps when he arrived at UGA. Scroggs can grill a great steak and has also been a certified scuba diver since he was 10 years old. That’s a new one for a man of his size that will play in the trenches in the Southeastern Conference.

Georgia Tech had a big lead, but the Bulldogs started turning his head after he camped back on June 1. He came back on June 2 for what turned out to be a very fruitful visit. When Georgia opened its doors to the new facility on June 1, it was just the weight room that recruits got to see on that day. The 6-foot-5, 310-pound two-time state champion OL was invited back on June 2 to see the whole thing. “When I got invited back on the second, my family was the first family that got to go through and tour the new facilities,” Scroggs said. “Coach [Matt] Luke invited us back on the second to come up early. They only showed the weight room on June 1, but on June 2 we got to see everything.” He was taken back by the new UGA “lava lamp” that is part of that $80 million price tag. “It is like the coolest Georgia lava lamp,” Scroggs said. “There is this cool wall you have to see in the locker room. It is like a lava lamp but a huge Georgia lava lamp with bubbles going through it. It is like the coolest wall art or sort of Georgia decoration you have ever seen.”